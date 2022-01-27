VLAMO announces fanfare winners

New works by composers Jean-Pierre Haeck and Thom Zigterman have won the hefty prizes on offer for new fanfare band compositions.

Jean-Pierre's 'A New World Fantasy' and Thom's 'Legend of Kopakonan' were chosen form 48 entries from 12 different countries by the jury of Jan Van der Roost, Tom Hondeghem and Leon Vliex.

In 2020, fanfare bands became part of the Flemish Inventory of Cultural Heritage and in 2021, they received an Ultima Cultural Heritage Award from the Flemish Government.





Fanfare repertoire

The competition focused exclusively on fanfare repertoire for Third and Second Division graded bands with the prize winners each receiving 25000 Euros.

4BR was informed that in future the competitions will continue to alternate between the two disciplines, concert band and fanfare band.