Withington set to inspire on return with Conducting Summer School

Allan Withington will link up with Dutch champion, Soli Brass to offer conductors a fantastic opportunity to be inspired to meet the challenges of the post-Covid musical world.

Allan
  Allan Withington will once again lead his inspirational course in Leewaurden

Thursday, 27 January 2022

        

Allan Withington's acclaimed Conductor Summer School is set to return this Summer — with the opportunity for musicians to work with the award winning maestro and the newly crowned Dutch National Champion, Soli Brass.

The course will take place in Leeuwarden in The Netherlands from Saturday 2nd July to Thursday 7th July.

Inventive

The event returns after the Covid-19 hiatus with Allan telling 4BR that he looking to inspire conductors with inventive outlooks to help tackle the challenges of the new post-Covid musical landscape.

"We have always placed innovation at the heart of what we do on the course over the last 12 years — and that will be needed more than ever to inspire conductors and their bands after such a long enforced break."

He added: "I want to challenge and inspire the delegates to do just that over the six days — building confidence and expertise, broadening outlooks and understandings.

It's a new musical world out there for brass bands and conductors — but it's such an exciting one too."

We have always placed innovation at the heart of what we do on the course over the last 12 years -and that will be needed more than ever to inspire conductors and their bands after such a long enforced breakAllan Withington

Dutch champions

Dutch National Champion, Soli Brass and their own inspirational Musical Director Anne van den Berg will be the hosts — offering a world class opportunity for delegates, whilst Alan will also be bringing in strands from various musical sources to add to the overall scope of the course.

He added: "There will be an emphasis will be on rehearsal technique, problem solving and the roll of the conductor, both as a musician and motivator as each student will help guide Soli Brass towards what is always a popular concert in their home town."

Further details

For further details and interest, please contact: Allan or Anja Abma on:

allanwithington@yahoo.no

anja.abma@home.nl

        

Allan

