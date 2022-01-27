Flora Brass help wow new buds of interest at Shipston

A partnership link between Shipston Town Band, Flora Brass and Brass Bands England could well help new brass band buds to flower.

Shipston Town Band recently teamed up with Flora Brass, a student ensemble from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama to inspire youngsters to take up playing brass instruments.

Shipston Junior Band leader Steph Wilson liaised with Brass Band England Development Officer Sheila Allen to arrange the visits to local primary schools in their area as part of the successful BBE Brass Foundations Programme.

The concerts included pieces such as 'How To Train Your Dragon' and 'Bear Necessities' — the results of which enthralled the children and has resulted in a number of parents contacting the band to find out how to join.