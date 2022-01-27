                 

*
banner

News

Thursday interview with Prof David King

We chat with Prof David King about the programme of music he will conduct with Brighouse & Rastrick Band at the RNCM Brass Band Festival this weekend.

David King
  Prof David King makes a long awaited return to the RNCM Festival

Thursday, 27 January 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Thursday interview on 4BR and with the RNCM Brass Band Festival taking place this weekend in Manchester, we continue our series of interviews with the conductors of the featured bands by catching up with Prof David King.

He will be leading Brighouse & Rastrick at the RNCM Concert Hall on Sunday evening at 6.30pm with a programme inspired by revivals — featuring music from the pens of the legendary Alexander Owen, Imogen Holst, Ray Steadman-Allen, Wilfred Heaton and Philip Wilby.

The concert also marks the welcome return of the Australian to the festival so we are sure there will be an expectant audience waiting to see him conduct the famous West Riding band.

Brighouse & Rastrick Band
Revivals
Sunday 30th January
6.30pm

March: Pelorus Jack (Alexander Owen)
Suite: The Unfortunate Traveller (Imogen Holst)
Prelude on Randolph (Ray Steadman-Allen)
Meditation on Aberystwyth (Wilfred Heaton)
Paganini Variations (Philip Wilby)

Book tickets:

For details go to: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brighouse-and-rastrick-band/

To find out more go to: www.rncm.ac.uk


        

TAGS: Brighouse & Rastrick

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

David King

Thursday interview with Prof David King

January 27 • We chat with Prof David King about the programme of music he will conduct with Brighouse & Rastrick Band at the RNCM Brass Band Festival this weekend.

vat

The VAT Man cometh...but don't despair

January 27 • Brass Bands England's latest webinar is essential viewing for those who need to know just what VAT is about, and how can apply to help brass bands. And its free!

Flora Brass

Flora Brass help wow new buds of interest at Shipston

January 27 • A partnership link between Shipston Town Band, Flora Brass and Brass Bands England could well help new brass band buds to flower.

Allan

Withington set to inspire on return with Conducting Summer School

January 27 • Allan Withington will link up with Dutch champion, Soli Brass to offer conductors a fantastic opportunity to be inspired to meet the challenges of the post-Covid musical world.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - RNCM Brass Band Festival

Saturday 29 January • Oxford Road, Manchester M13 9RD

Regent Hall Concerts - The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 29 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Gladstone Theatre

Sunday 30 January • Greendale Road, Birkenhead, Wirral CH62 4XB

Glossop Old Band - Silk Brass Band

Sunday 30 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Salon Orchestra

Friday 4 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Ellenbrook and Boothstown Brass Band

January 27 • We are a friendly, light hearted hobby band with spaces available throughout. Our main wants are Drums, Bb Bass and a second Euphonium whilst rebuilding after the long lay-off.

wantage silver band

January 27 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship) are looking for a first class Bb Bass player with experience in the first/top section. The band are led by Professional MD Paul Holland and rehearse at their own band hall every Wednesday and Sunday.

wantage silver band

January 27 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship) are looking for a first class Principal Cornet to complete their line up. The band are led by Professional MD Paul Holland and rehearse at their own band hall every Wednesday and Sunday.

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top