Thursday interview with Prof David King

We chat with Prof David King about the programme of music he will conduct with Brighouse & Rastrick Band at the RNCM Brass Band Festival this weekend.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Thursday interview on 4BR and with the RNCM Brass Band Festival taking place this weekend in Manchester, we continue our series of interviews with the conductors of the featured bands by catching up with Prof David King.

He will be leading Brighouse & Rastrick at the RNCM Concert Hall on Sunday evening at 6.30pm with a programme inspired by revivals — featuring music from the pens of the legendary Alexander Owen, Imogen Holst, Ray Steadman-Allen, Wilfred Heaton and Philip Wilby.

The concert also marks the welcome return of the Australian to the festival so we are sure there will be an expectant audience waiting to see him conduct the famous West Riding band.

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Revivals

Sunday 30th January

6.30pm

March: Pelorus Jack (Alexander Owen)

Suite: The Unfortunate Traveller (Imogen Holst)

Prelude on Randolph (Ray Steadman-Allen)

Meditation on Aberystwyth (Wilfred Heaton)

Paganini Variations (Philip Wilby)

Book tickets:

For details go to: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brighouse-and-rastrick-band/

To find out more go to: www.rncm.ac.uk



