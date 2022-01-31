Musical partnership ends at Gwaun

The four year musical partnership between Gwaun Cae Gurwen Band and the experienced Robert Burnett has come to a mutual end.

The Gwaun Cae Gurwen Band has announced that its musical partnership with conductor Robert Burnett has come to an end.

The mutual decision brings to a close a four-year tenure that was marked by success for one of the most famous names in Welsh banding, including their first Welsh Regional title victory since 1967 and victories at a brace of Welsh League contests.

Thanks

Band Chairperson Alex Parker told 4BR: "The band would like to publicly thank Robert for his hard work over the past four years, gaining promotion to the Third Section, a long awaited Welsh Area win and in giving a great performance at the National Championships in Cheltenham."

He added: "Moving forward we wish Robert all the best for his future endeavours as we continue to build for our post-Covid return to the contest stage."