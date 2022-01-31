                 

Musical partnership ends at Gwaun

The four year musical partnership between Gwaun Cae Gurwen Band and the experienced Robert Burnett has come to a mutual end.

Gwaun
  The band enjoyed a long overdue Welsh Area title success in 2019.

Monday, 31 January 2022

        

The Gwaun Cae Gurwen Band has announced that its musical partnership with conductor Robert Burnett has come to an end.

The mutual decision brings to a close a four-year tenure that was marked by success for one of the most famous names in Welsh banding, including their first Welsh Regional title victory since 1967 and victories at a brace of Welsh League contests.

Thanks

Band Chairperson Alex Parker told 4BR: "The band would like to publicly thank Robert for his hard work over the past four years, gaining promotion to the Third Section, a long awaited Welsh Area win and in giving a great performance at the National Championships in Cheltenham."

He added: "Moving forward we wish Robert all the best for his future endeavours as we continue to build for our post-Covid return to the contest stage."

        

TAGS: Gwaun Cae Gurwen

