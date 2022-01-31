New Young Composer in Residence joins Black Dyke

Fredrick Schelderup becomes the new Young Composer in Residence at Black Dyke Band

Black Dyke's appearance at the RNCM Brass Band Festival on the weekend coincided with the announcement of the appointment of their new Young Composer in Residence.

Fredrick Schelderup is regarded as one of Norwegian banding's most promising compositional talents with the former Eikanger Bjorsvik Band percussionist already gaining popular as well as critical acclaim for his works for the medium.

Fantasy of Joy

He is also broadening his experience as a conductor and was hoping to be in Manchester to enjoy the band's performance of his upbeat opening item, 'A Fantasy of Joy' inspired by Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy'.

However, on arriving at Manchester airport on Saturday morning he tested positive for Covid-19 and immediately took self-isolation measures.

On introducing the piece at the concert on Saturday evening, Black Dyke's Director of Music said that everyone at the band sent their support and best wishes to Fredrick as well as playfully adding that he had also sent a few musical ideas for him to start writing on given that he had a bit of time on hands, for future Back Dyke works.

Exciting opportunities

On the appointment though he added: "Fredrick's musical outlook is one that offers such exciting opportunities and I'm delighted to welcome him to the artistic team at Black Dyke.

I'm sure he's going to enjoy his time with us and the opportunity it affords to work alongside Prof Philip Wilby."

Welcome

Adding his own welcome Prof Wilby said: "Fredrick has much to bring Black Dyke and its particularly exciting that he is our first overseas holder of the position — strengthening the band's position as a global ambassador brass band music making.

Over the years we have enjoyed warm relationships with a number of bright stars from Peter Meechan and Paul Lovatt-Cooper, to our most recent composer Andy Wareham. I welcome Fredrick, and hope that he will enjoy his time with us as much as they did."