IBBSS launches new website

The International Brass Band Summer School has widened its global reach with the launch of its new website.

The leading Summer School aims to continue to build on its reputation as providing a unique musical experience for brass band lovers from around the world, as it returns with its 2022 course at the University of Wales in Swansea from 31st July to 6th August.

The new site, which has been designed by Gareth Johnson, features information about this year's 30th course, in depth information about past courses, the faculty of tutors and much, much more.

Alison Childs, Course Administrator told 4BR: "With the excitement that this year's course is going ahead, it's great to have this platform to let everyone around the world know all about us.

The photo gallery gives a real feel to how the course is enjoyed by so many like-minded musicians — and with a few clicks you can be joining as well."

To find out more go to: https://www.ibbss.com