75 bands in countdown to Stevenage

After a two year hiatus, the judges at the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships will have 75 bands to compare and contrast.

Stevenage
  There will be a line-up of 75 bands at Stevenage this year

Monday, 31 January 2022

        

The London & Southern Counties Regional Committee will welcome 75 bands to its Regional Championships at Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre on the weekend of the 19th & 20th March.

It will herald the welcome return of the 'Area' event after the 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Delighted

Regional Secretary Kevin Williams told 4BR: "We're delighted by the entry list. Only the Fourth Section has seen a lower entry than normal, but that was in line with expectations as that is where the effects of COVID probably caused the greatest effect. All other sections are at full capacity."

He added: "It's hard to believe that it's been three years since our last Regional contest and we're looking forward immensely to hearing the bands perform.

We know there are many challenges and obstacles to overcome as bands are still very concerned about the effects Covid-19. However, the Regional Committee, along with the Arts & Leisure Centre management, are working hard to mitigate those risks to the best of their ability and to ensure a great weekend of contesting once again."

Schedule:


Saturday 19th March: First Section & Second Section
Sunday 20th March: Championship Section; Third Section; Fourth Section

Adjudication teams:


Championship Section: Stephen Roberts & Steve Sykes
First Section: Sheona Wade & Chris Wormald
Second Section: Brett Baker & Steve Sykes
Third Section: David Ashworth & Chris Wormald
Fourth Section: Brett Baker & Phillip Littlemore

        

