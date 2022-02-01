                 

The music of RSA celebrated in new recording

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery takes to the studio this weekend to record a new CD of works by composer Ray Steadman-Allen.

  The works of the acclaimed composer will recorded for the release

Tuesday, 01 February 2022

        

The centenary of Ray Steadman-Allen, one of the most important figures in Salvation Army music as well as secular banding, will be celebrated through a new recording taking place in Huddersfield this weekend.

The CD will be recorded by Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band along with guest soloists James Fountain and Peter Moore (principal trumpet and trombone of the London Symphony Orchestra), all in aid of the Clarence Adoo Trust.

Centenary Celebration

'RSA — A Centenary Celebration' will be directed by John Ward, Who told 4BR: "It's impossible to fully cover the output of such a revered composer, but with help from his family and colleagues we've sought to balance loved works, those deserving of a new recording and ones not previously recorded."

One such is 'A Mid Century Concerto', written for former Enfield Citadel Band principal cornetist, Keith Hutchinson, and which will be performed by James Fountain.

"Keith only performed this solo a handful of times before it went into a near 35-year hibernation,"John Ward revealed. "It has been found again on a Sibelius file on an old RSA laptop."

with help from his family and colleagues we've sought to balance loved works, those deserving of a new recording and ones not previously recordedJohn Ward

Rarely heard

Also to included is his rarely heard 'Chorales and Tangents', a six-movement work written for band, organ and additional fanfare brass, and last heard at the RNCM Festival over a decade ago.

Meanwhile, Peter Moore will perform 'Fantasy for Trombone on Spirituals', while one of his LSO predecessors, Dudley Bright, has gifted a beautiful arrangement of the composer's hymn tune 'Esher' to the project. Other works to be featured include the much-loved 'Daystar' and the vibrant suite 'Pavilions of Praise'.

The recording will be available later this year and proceeds from the recording will go to support the care and treatment of trumpeter Dr. Clarence Adoo MBE.

        

