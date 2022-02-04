                 

Marshall invite to Cornet Spotlight

The Geneva cornet star will offer a warm welcome to come and join him at his Cornet Spotlight at the Black Dyke Festival in May.

  Richard Marshall is looking forward to meeting cornet and soprano players

Black Dyke principal cornet Richard Marshall will be holding his Cornet Spotlight as part of the forthcoming Black Dyke Festival at Dewsbury Town Hall on Sunday 22nd May.

The Geneva artist recently achieved the honour of becoming the longest serving principal cornet in the history of the Queensbury Band and is keen to continue his work in helping develop players of all levels.

Meet players

He told 4BR: "The Cornet Spotlight has become such an enjoyable part of the Black Dyke Festival for me, and a real chance to meet players who have the same passion for the instrument as I have.

I hope we can get a great response and I look forward to meeting up with as many players as possible."

Lots to enjoy

The Cornet Spotlight is open to cornet and soprano players above Grade 5 standard.

It only costs £10 and starts with registration at 9.00am. The first notes are blown at 9.30am and it is all rounded off by noon.

On the menu are all things a cornet player needs to keep on top of their game and to keep improving, as well as playing alongside the Black Dyke cornet section, enjoying a Q&A with Richard to pick his brains, group ensemble repertoire and an essential look at warm up and performance techniques.

Get in touch

All you need to do is e-mail Richard at: richardmarshall76@yahoo.com and register your name, band & email address.

        

