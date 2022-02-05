Friary supports Air Ambulance service

The festive carol playing of Friary Brass has helped keep a fantastic Air Ambulance service in the air.

The Air Ambulance service that covers Kent, Surrey and Sussex has received a donation of £1,245 from Friary Brass, raised by the band from playing Christmas music at popular local venues over the festive period.

Thanks

Acknowledging the support, AAKSS Head of Community Fundraising, Nick Turrell said: "Our thanks got to Friary Brass. The generous donation helps us to provide a 24-hour emergency service, fund vital research into the development of better pre-hospital care and invest in the crucial maintenance of our fleet and all the life-saving equipment. Without the support we simply couldn't run this vital service."

Incredible service

In response, Friary's Chairman, Nigel Stevens added: "We thoroughly enjoy playing Christmas music, and the fact that we can help support this incredible service is a real bonus. We are so grateful to everyone who contributed to our collections."

Friary started supporting the Air Ambulance charity in 2009, little knowing that a mere four months later, one of the band's players would be airlifted to hospital after a serious mountain bike accident.

Thanks to their speedy intervention, he made a full recovery.

Image provided by Air Ambulance Service