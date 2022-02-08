Tuesday interview with Andrew Wainwright

We talk to Andrew Wainwright — composer, arranger, graphic designer, journalist, President of the Dallas Brass Band, editor of the Brass Band Bridge — and founder and owner of BrookWright Music.

It's the Tuesday interview on 4BR and we head back across the Atlantic Ocean to the United States where we are joined by Andrew Wainwright.

Well known this side of the pond from his connections with the Salvation Army and as a former editor of British Bandsman magazine, he is a true musical polymath and entrepreneur.

Andrew is a composer, arranger, graphic designer, journalist, President of the Dallas Brass Band, editor of the Brass Band Bridge — and founder and owner of BrookWright Music, which has really been making a huge impression with its musical publications over the past year or so.

Such has been the success that Andrew has redesigned the site to reflect the growing stable of composers he has on board as well as some of the other services he now offers.

Andrew talks a little about his new musical home, some of the wide ranging projects he has been involved with, and just why he thinks its equally important to catch the eye as well as the ear with music publications...

www.wainwrightmusicmedia.com