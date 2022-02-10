70 years of dedicated service celebrated at Langholm

David Calvert has just celebrated 70 years of dedicated service and love for Langholm Band.

It started on 6th February 1952 — a date that he remembers well as it was also the day on which the future Queen Elizabeth became the monarch following the death of her father George VI.

And on that day in Langholm, David as a fresh faced 12 year old boy, took his place in his first rehearsal in what is now the Douglas Hotel.

Inspirational figure

Over the following decades David has played for royalty, for the first man on the moon and the Lord Mayor of London, as well as being part of a band that has taken part in literally hundreds of concerts, contests and events.

David's allegiance to Langholm has initiated a 'musical dynasty' of Calverts. Son John plays tuba and daughter-in-law Christine is on flugel. His grandchildren Ashleigh and Josh play cornet.

Great bandsman and person

A spokesperson told 4BR: "What a great bandsman and person David is. His first public appearance was for the Queen's Coronation in June 1953, and his first contest came in 1955.

And in 2021 he played in his third National Finals with the band as they appeared at the National Finals in Cheltenham.

He has played cornet and horn, helped form a thriving youth band and still loves to don a sombrero for the town's famous Chilli Festival. He continues in the role of band librarian and works tirelessly to support the band in whatever way he can."

Langholm Town Band MD Chris Shanks recently presented David with a signed 70th anniversary card at rehearsal, exactly 70 years to the day he first became a member.