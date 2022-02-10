                 

*
banner

News

70 years of dedicated service celebrated at Langholm

David Calvert has just celebrated 70 years of dedicated service and love for Langholm Band.

Langholm
  A young David Calvert (far right) with his friends at Langholm Band

Thursday, 10 February 2022

        

David Calvert has just celebrated an incredible 70 years of banding dedication with Langholm Band in Scotland.

It started on 6th February 1952 — a date that he remembers well as it was also the day on which the future Queen Elizabeth became the monarch following the death of her father George VI.

And on that day in Langholm, David as a fresh faced 12 year old boy, took his place in his first rehearsal in what is now the Douglas Hotel.

Inspirational figure

Over the following decades David has played for royalty, for the first man on the moon and the Lord Mayor of London, as well as being part of a band that has taken part in literally hundreds of concerts, contests and events.

David's allegiance to Langholm has initiated a 'musical dynasty' of Calverts. Son John plays tuba and daughter-in-law Christine is on flugel. His grandchildren Ashleigh and Josh play cornet.

What a great bandsman and person David is. His first public appearance was for the Queen's Coronation in June 1953, and his first contest came in 1955Langholm Band

Great bandsman and person

A spokesperson told 4BR: "What a great bandsman and person David is. His first public appearance was for the Queen's Coronation in June 1953, and his first contest came in 1955.

And in 2021 he played in his third National Finals with the band as they appeared at the National Finals in Cheltenham.

He has played cornet and horn, helped form a thriving youth band and still loves to don a sombrero for the town's famous Chilli Festival. He continues in the role of band librarian and works tirelessly to support the band in whatever way he can."

Langholm Town Band MD Chris Shanks recently presented David with a signed 70th anniversary card at rehearsal, exactly 70 years to the day he first became a member.

        

TAGS: Langholm Town Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Nailsworth

Thursday interview with Anri Adachi

February 10 • We catch up with the Musical Director of the Nailsworth Band to find out how the 2021 Fourth Section National Champion of Great Britain is preparing for life and the Area Championships in the Third Section.

Getzen

Getzen and Corry launches new retail link

February 10 • Getzen Ireland Ltd is the new way to get your hands on the critically acclaimed American instruments.

Cory

Cory to offer pre-Euro study opportunities

February 10 • You can find out just what it takes to defend a European title from Philip Harper and Tom Hutchinson — just hours before they take the stage at Symphony Hall.

Langholm

70 years of dedicated service celebrated at Langholm

February 10 • David Calvert has just celebrated 70 years of dedicated service and love for Langholm Band.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - St George's Hall

Saturday 12 February • Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

Otley Brass Association - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 12 February • Fewston Church, Harrogate HG31SU

wantage silver band - Les Neish Tuba Artist

Saturday 12 February • The Beacon, Wantage OX12 9BX

Glossop Old Band - Tintwistle Band.

Sunday 13 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - Saffron Walden

Saturday 19 February • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden CB11 4UH

Vacancies »

Ocean Brass

February 9 • Ocean Brass are looking for an experienced cornet player to take on the principal seat. We rehearse on Thursday evenings, under the directorship of Andy Wareham, at Banister Park Bowls Club in Southampton.

Watford Band

February 9 • Watford Band is looking for players. Do you play Bb Bass, 2nd Horn, 2nd Trombone or a Percussion? We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford.

Watford Band

February 9 • Watford band is a fourth section band, looking for percussionists for the area contest on March the 20th at Stevenage. If you are a tuned percussionist or kit player please contact us. Visit our website www.watfordband.org.uk to learn more about us.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top