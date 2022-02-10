                 

News

All go for Euros as last tickets go on sale

The final batch of tickets for the 2022 European Championships are now on sale — so don't miss the change to book your seat for plenty of brilliant music making.

ebba
  Players from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire will play their part in the festival

Thursday, 10 February 2022

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) and the European Brass Band Association (EBBA) have announced the sale of a final tranche of tickets for the 2022 European Brass Band Festival.

The event will be held at Symphony Hall, Birmingham from 28th April to 1st May. The tickets are available immediately.

Outstanding line-ups

EBBA President, Ulf Rosenberg, commented: "We are delighted to be able to confirm that we will have an outstanding line-up of bands for the Championships in association with World of Brass.

We are very grateful for all their efforts and to BBE for staying committed to staging the event. Symphony Hall is a wonderful venue and we are looking forward to welcoming our many friends from around the banding world to what promises to be a fantastic event!"

Attractions

The Festival will begin on Thursday 28th April with a Festival Prelude featuring the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and the Band of HM Royal Marines, Collingwood in Birmingham Town Hall.

The same venue will host the Final of the European Composers' Competition the following evening on Friday 29th April. The three works in the final will be performed by Grimethorpe Colliery Band, which will also give a special one-off concert in the second half.

Events in Symphony Hall will kick off with the European Youth Brass Band Contest on the morning of Saturday (30th).

That will be followed by the European Brass Band Championships, in association with World of Brass, and the Championship Section set-test section. The commissioned work for the event is entitled, 'Saints Triumphant' by Prof Philip Wilby.

Championship Section contenders:


3BA (Germany)
Concord Brass Band (Denmark)
the cooperation band (Scotland)
Cory (Defending Champion)
Foden's (England)
Gota Brass Band (Sweden)
Hauts-de-France Brass Band (France)
Brass Band Oberösterreich (Austria)
Brass Band Schoonhoven (Netherlands)
Stavanger Brass Band (Norway)
Tredegar (Wales)
Valaisia Brass Band (Switzerland)

We have a fantastic programme of events and some of the best seats in the house are now available, so come and join us at Symphony Hall for what promises to be an unforgettable eventBBE

Saturday and Sunday

Sunday morning's Challenge Section is expected to feature five bands from emerging brass band nations performing 'Variations for Brass Band' by Ralph Vaughan Williams as part of their programmes.

The Championship own-choice section will follow on Sunday afternoon, before the festival closes with a spectacular evening Gala Concert featuring Cory Band and Louis Dowdeswell's Big Band as well as the results ceremony and brass party.

The European Youth Brass Band will give various concert in and around Birmingham during the festival week, conducted by Florent Didier.

Fantastic programme

Speaking on behalf of BBE, the organisation's Chairman, Mike Kilroy, stated: "Now that we have received the final ticket order from participants, we are able to initiate the final public sale for the European Brass Band Festival.

We have a fantastic programme of events and some of the best seats in the house are now available, so come and join us at Symphony Hall for what promises to be an unforgettable event featuring some of the best bands in the world playing wonderful music."

Book tickets:

Ticket details for the European Brass Band Festival are available at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/ebbf or they can be booked directly at
https://bmusic.co.uk/ebbf-2022

Image credit: Lorne Campbell

        

