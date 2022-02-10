                 

Death of Joseph Horovitz

The death has been announced of the acclaimed composer Joseph Horovitz.

  Joseph Horovitz married Anna in 1956 — forming an inseparable bond.

The death has been announced of composer Joseph Horovtiz. He passed away on 9th February, aged 95.

Born in Vienna in May 1926, his family emigrated to England in 1938 to escape Nazi persecution.

He studied music and modern languages at New College, Oxford, and later attended the Royal College of Music, studying under Gordon Jacob, and later for a year in Paris with the renowned Nadia Boulanger.

Influence

A fine pianist, he later said that his studies under Gordon Jacob ensured that "his influence on me was second to none".

He was Professor of Composition at the Royal College of Music, and a Council Member of the Composers' Guild of Great Britain. From 1969 to1996 he was on the board of the Performing Rights Society.

Joseph Horovitz worked as a conductor for the Ballets Russes, was an associate director for the Intimate Opera Company, a member of the Glyndebourne music team, and a guest composer at the Tanglewood Festival in the United States.

Inseparable bond

In 1956 he married Anna Davidowitz, forming an inseparable bond. In 1959 he was awarded the Commonwealth Medal as well as the Gold Order of Merit from the city of Vienna in 1996. The Royal College of Music bestowed an Honorary Doctorate of Music on him in 2017.

Joseph Horovitz went on to become musical director at the Bristol Old Vic before moving to London where he became an acclaimed ballet composer and conductor. The theatre was his main influence.

He later said; "In other words I wrote for what I saw and heard. I didn't really go in for the symphony bit".

He went on to write 16 ballets as well as a three-act opera entitled, 'Ninotchka', nine concertos, two one act operas, a number of string quartets and hugely popular children's pop cantata 'Captain Noah and his Floating Zoo'.

His television music included the television series 'Rumpole of the Bailey'.

Brass music

After meeting trumpet player Philip Jones he was asked to write for his ensemble. He treated brass as chamber music which came from his theatre experience where the presence of only three brass players was important.

It was another brass player, Roger Bobo, who suggested he write a proper quintet with the resultant 'Music Hall Suite' becoming immensely popular.

He first heard brass bands in Austria, which he described as an "open air experience, not a musical experience". He was initially impressed by the virtuosity and enthusiasm which he held in highest regard, although he found much of the music played overwrought and needlessly technical.

Hallmarks

Before writing his first work for the medium, ''Sinfonietta for Brass Band', he listened to a number of band recordings. His music was hallmarked by a light, elegant craftsmanship, transparency, wit and textured balance.

The 'Euphonium Concerto', written for the festival concert of the 1972 National Championships and first performed by Trevor Groom, became a cornerstone of the repertoire.

It is rightly regarded as one of the most important solo works ever written for the brass band medium.

His music was hallmarked by a light, elegant craftsmanship, transparency, wit and textured balance4BR

Test pieces

He went on to write the acclaimed 'Ballet for Band' for the 1983 National Championships and the much underrated 'Theme and Co-operation' for the same event in 1994.

Other brass band works include 'Samson' (an oratorio for solo baritone, chorus and brass band), a 'Tuba Concerto', 'Concertino Classico' and the wonderful 'The Dong with a Luminous Nose'.

Generosity of spirit

His influence on other composers was pronounced — as was his generosity of spirit.

Composer Martin Ellerby dedicated his 'Symphony for Strings' (2019) to his former Royal College of Music teacher and friend and his wife.

It was released on a CD recorded by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic in the last few weeks entitled 'The Eleanor Crosses' on the MEM recordings label.

Image: Copyright 4BR

        

Jospeh Horovitz

