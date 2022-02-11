                 

*
banner

News

Influx of talent boost BTM before Welsh challenges

New players and welcome returnees give the BTM Band a great boost of confidence ahead of the Welsh Open and Welsh Area contests.

BTM Band
  The BTM Band welcomes the new signings and returnees.

Friday, 11 February 2022

        

The BTM Band has welcomed both new and old faces back to their bandroom as they continue to build towards the defence of their First Section Welsh Regional Championship title next month.

New players

A trio of new players come in the shape of Jennifer Lane on front row cornet, Evan Smith on second euphonium and Henry Hart on BBb tuba.

Returnees include Owain Hughes on repiano cornet, with Karen Cartlidge on second cornet. The experienced Barrie John re-joins on solo trombone with the bass trombone seat filled by Nick Jones. Megan Holly and Alun Hathaway return to the percussion team.

Finally, Lloyd Barnaby changes seats from second euphonium to solo baritone.

Influx

Commenting on these changes, BTM's MD and Chairman Jeff Hutcherson told 4BR: "It's great to see the influx of returning players — all of whom have history at BTM. Added to this it's great to welcome new blood with Jenny, Evan and Henry.

A special mention to the team players within band who have recently shuffled seats, ultimately strengthening the band."

The band will be competing at the Welsh Open Championship at the Riverfront Theatre Newport on Sunday 20th February before they prepare for the Welsh Regional Championships.

        

TAGS: BTM

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Pippen

Pippen adds to musical partnership at Wantage

February 11 • The experienced Jonathan Pippen has linked up with Wantage Silver Band to offer further musical stability.

BTM Band

Influx of talent boost BTM before Welsh challenges

February 11 • New players and welcome returnees give the BTM Band a great boost of confidence ahead of the Welsh Open and Welsh Area contests.

Yorjkshire

Youth adjudicators ready for Yorkshire glass blowers

February 11 • A panel of youth adjudicators will compare their skills alongside those of the official judges at the Yorkshire Regional Championships next month.

Jospeh Horovitz

Death of Joseph Horovitz

February 10 • The death has been announced of the acclaimed composer Joseph Horovitz.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - St George's Hall

Saturday 12 February • Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

Otley Brass Association - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 12 February • Fewston Church, Harrogate HG31SU

wantage silver band - Les Neish Tuba Artist

Saturday 12 February • The Beacon, Wantage OX12 9BX

Glossop Old Band - Tintwistle Band.

Sunday 13 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - Saffron Walden

Saturday 19 February • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden CB11 4UH

Vacancies »

Corby Silver Band

February 10 • Musical Director Vacancy - Corby Silver Band are looking to appoint an experienced Musical Director. We are a 4th section band located in North Northamptonshire aiming to return to the 3rd section. Rehearsals Monday & Wednesday evenings at 8-10pm.

Ocean Brass

February 9 • Ocean Brass are looking for an experienced cornet player to take on the principal seat. We rehearse on Thursday evenings, under the directorship of Andy Wareham, at Banister Park Bowls Club in Southampton.

Watford Band

February 9 • Watford Band is looking for players. Do you play Bb Bass, 2nd Horn, 2nd Trombone or a Percussion? We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford.

Pro Cards »

Ian Holmes

BA (hons), PGDip (RCM), ARCM, ALCM
Conductor, piano accompanist and educator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top