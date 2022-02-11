Influx of talent boost BTM before Welsh challenges

New players and welcome returnees give the BTM Band a great boost of confidence ahead of the Welsh Open and Welsh Area contests.

The BTM Band has welcomed both new and old faces back to their bandroom as they continue to build towards the defence of their First Section Welsh Regional Championship title next month.

New players

A trio of new players come in the shape of Jennifer Lane on front row cornet, Evan Smith on second euphonium and Henry Hart on BBb tuba.

Returnees include Owain Hughes on repiano cornet, with Karen Cartlidge on second cornet. The experienced Barrie John re-joins on solo trombone with the bass trombone seat filled by Nick Jones. Megan Holly and Alun Hathaway return to the percussion team.

Finally, Lloyd Barnaby changes seats from second euphonium to solo baritone.

Influx

Commenting on these changes, BTM's MD and Chairman Jeff Hutcherson told 4BR: "It's great to see the influx of returning players — all of whom have history at BTM. Added to this it's great to welcome new blood with Jenny, Evan and Henry.

A special mention to the team players within band who have recently shuffled seats, ultimately strengthening the band."

The band will be competing at the Welsh Open Championship at the Riverfront Theatre Newport on Sunday 20th February before they prepare for the Welsh Regional Championships.