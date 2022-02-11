Pippen adds to musical partnership at Wantage

The experienced Jonathan Pippen has linked up with Wantage Silver Band to offer further musical stability.

The Wantage Band has announced a new musical partnership with conductor Jonathan Pippen.

The respected trombone player will work directly with Musical Director Paul Holland and will lead the band when Paul is away with other commitments.

Stability

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Paul has asked for Jonathan to provide the stability the band needs in his absence. He visited us a couple of weeks ago to work through Peter Graham's 'Dynasty' and the band enjoyed his interpretation of the music and his focussed and well planned rehearsal."

Jonathan will be lead Wantage at the Grand Shield at the British Open Spring Festival in May. It's the band's first appearance at the contest in what is their 50th year, and follows consecutive promotions from the Senior Trophy and Senior Cup to be just one step away from the British Open at Symphony Hall.