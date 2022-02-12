                 

News

Getzen get so much Moore with new signing

Peter Moore has become an International Performing Artist with Getzen Musical Instruments.

Peter Moore
  Peter Moore is regarded as one of the world's finest trombone players

Saturday, 12 February 2022

        

Getzen Musical Instruments has announced that the acclaimed trombone player Peter Moore has become an International Performing Artist with the company.

The Principal Trombone of the London Symphony Orchestra, and Professor of Trombone at the Royal Academy of Music in London recently performed on his Getzen 4147IB Custom Reserve instrument to critical acclaim at the high profile RNCM Brass Band Festival.

Artistry

There gave a scintillating rendition of Simon Dobson's fearsome 'Shift' concerto accompanied by Tredegar Band — described as a performance of "consummate, compassionate artistry".

Speaking about his decision, he said: "I am so happy to be onboard with Getzen. The instrument is an absolute dream. I don't remember ever enjoying my playing so much as I have during the last couple of months."

In response, a spokesperson for Getzen stated: "Thank you for choosing Getzen, Peter. We are excited about what the future will bring."

Find out more

For further information about Peter Moore go to: http://petermooretrombone.com/

To find out more about Getzen instruments go to: www.getzenireland.com

Peter Moore's performance at the RNCM Brass Band Festival can be enjoyed at www.wobplay.com

        

