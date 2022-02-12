Orchestra Association present annual awards

The Association of British Orchestras has presented its annual awards at its latest Conference.

The Association of British Orchestras Conference has announced the recipients of its annual awards.

The prestigious ABO Award was presented to the Kanneh-Mason family whilst a special award went to ABO Chief Executive Mark Pemberton.

Announced at a live event in Glasgow's Old Fruitmarket, City Halls the ceremony also revealed the winners of the 2022 ABO/Classical Music Awards, celebrating the achievements of colleagues across the sector through nominations by their peers.

Inspiring

Speaking about the awards, Simon Webb, Chair of ABO said: 'The membership of the ABO took the opportunity to thank the remarkable Kanneh-Mason family and marked their unique and extraordinary role in inspiring us all."

The ABO/Classical Music Award for 2022 Orchestra Manager of the Year was awarded to former Executive Director of the London Mozart Players, Julia Desbruslais.

The winner of the Concert Hall Manager of the Year was Britten Pears Arts Chief Executive, Roger Wright, honouring Britten Pears Arts' work in keeping an active programme going throughout the pandemic.





Special award

A special Commendation Award in this category went to Matthew Sims, Head of Arts & Venues for Leeds City Council. Under his leadership, Leeds Town Hall saw continued efforts to host major concerts, opera and organ recitals, not least showcasing performers from the north of England.

The venue will also receive a multi-million-pound refurbishment programme that will see the addition of a new performance space, complete renovation and redecoration of the Grade 1 listed building's Victoria Hall as well as a complete overhaul of the organ.

The Artist Manager of the Year was awarded to Chief Executive of the International Artist Managers' Association, Atholl Swainston-Harrison. The citation noted that the artist management profession has faced unprecedented challenges during the Covid crisis with a heroic effort needed to meet the countless trials and tribulations.

4BR

Dual challenge

The event also paid gratitude to its Chief Executive Mark Pemberton, OBE presenting him with a Special Award to mark the work he has done over the years in guiding organisations and members through the dual challenges of Brexit and Covid-19.

Over the past three days the 2022 ABO Conference has brought delegates from all areas of the classical music industry together to take an in-depth look at the challenges the orchestral sector has faced in this most unprecedented of years.

Image: Courtesy John Young