Weekend interview with John Durrant

We catch up with the respected trumpet player to talk about his new CD release and to find out more about his career — one that has included playing on everything from the Bible to Miss World...

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the weekend interview on 4BR and we are joined by professional trumpeter John Durrant.

John has just released a new CD entitled, 'Recital Gems and Concert Classics for the Trumpet', which has already garnered a great deal of critical acclaim.

It features works that span 350 years of the trumpet repertoire — from Purcell and Haydn, through to Enesco and Hindemith- and with a lovely detour to encompass the funk fusion of John Halton, the Mendez inspired 'Virgin of Macarena' and a touch of Gallic Harry James.

John talks about his career, the music featured and his link to the brass band world — as well as a little about those unique musical links — to the Bible and Miss World...

Find out more:

If you want to find out more about 'Recital Gems and Concert Classics for the Trumpet' the CD is on the Tromba Records label and to purchase it go to: www.trombarecords.co.uk/store/

A donation of £1.00 from the sale of each CD goes to Cerebra and Great Ormond Street Hospital.