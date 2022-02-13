                 

*
banner

News

Weekend interview with John Durrant

We catch up with the respected trumpet player to talk about his new CD release and to find out more about his career — one that has included playing on everything from the Bible to Miss World...

John Durrant
  John has released his CD which features music with a scope of 350 years...

Sunday, 13 February 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the weekend interview on 4BR and we are joined by professional trumpeter John Durrant.

John has just released a new CD entitled, 'Recital Gems and Concert Classics for the Trumpet', which has already garnered a great deal of critical acclaim.

It features works that span 350 years of the trumpet repertoire — from Purcell and Haydn, through to Enesco and Hindemith- and with a lovely detour to encompass the funk fusion of John Halton, the Mendez inspired 'Virgin of Macarena' and a touch of Gallic Harry James.

John talks about his career, the music featured and his link to the brass band world — as well as a little about those unique musical links — to the Bible and Miss World...

Find out more:

If you want to find out more about 'Recital Gems and Concert Classics for the Trumpet' the CD is on the Tromba Records label and to purchase it go to: www.trombarecords.co.uk/store/

A donation of £1.00 from the sale of each CD goes to Cerebra and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

John Durrant

Weekend interview with John Durrant

February 13 • We catch up with the respected trumpet player to talk about his new CD release and to find out more about his career — one that has included playing on everything from the Bible to Miss World...

nybbgb

National Youth Band to celebrate ethos in music

February 12 • The Easter Concert of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will celebrate 70 years of history as well as the commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Awards

Orchestra Association present annual awards

February 12 • The Association of British Orchestras has presented its annual awards at its latest Conference.

Peter Moore

Getzen get so much Moore with new signing

February 12 • Peter Moore has become an International Performing Artist with Getzen Musical Instruments.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - St George's Hall

Saturday 12 February • Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

Otley Brass Association - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 12 February • Fewston Church, Harrogate HG31SU

wantage silver band - Les Neish Tuba Artist

Saturday 12 February • The Beacon, Wantage OX12 9BX

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hepworth Band

Sunday 13 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. OL3 7EW

Glossop Old Band - Tintwistle Band.

Sunday 13 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Vacancies »

Corby Silver Band

February 10 • Musical Director Vacancy - Corby Silver Band are looking to appoint an experienced Musical Director. We are a 4th section band located in North Northamptonshire aiming to return to the 3rd section. Rehearsals Monday & Wednesday evenings at 8-10pm.

Ocean Brass

February 9 • Ocean Brass are looking for an experienced cornet player to take on the principal seat. We rehearse on Thursday evenings, under the directorship of Andy Wareham, at Banister Park Bowls Club in Southampton.

Watford Band

February 9 • Watford Band is looking for players. Do you play Bb Bass, 2nd Horn, 2nd Trombone or a Percussion? We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford.

Pro Cards »

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top