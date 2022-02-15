                 

*
banner

News

Tuesday interview with Rosie Banham of BBE

We speak to Rosie Banham from Brass Bands England to find out more about its 'Women in Banding' survey that sought to find out about both the positive and negative experiences of members of brass bands who identify as female.

bANHAM
  The results of the survey will be announced and discussed on the special webinar

Tuesday, 15 February 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Tuesday interview on 4BR and we are joined by Rosie Banham, Membership Services Manager of Brass Bands England.

The organisation is set to announce the results from its survey that sought to find out about both the positive and negative experiences of members of brass bands who identify as female.

It's 'Women in Banding' survey received over 100 responses, and the results will be announced and discussed in a special webinar entitled '#Breakthebias' on Tuesday 22nd February at 7.00pm.

BBE will host a virtual round-table panel, discussing how the organisation can support its members to improve the experiences of female-identifying members of the banding community.

Joining them will be guest speakers representing a range of perspectives of Women in Banding.

Sign up:

You can sign up at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/265

This webinar will be happening over Zoom and is free for non-members and members of BBE.
When: Tuesday 22 February, 7pm to 8:30pm
Where: via Zoom

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

wANTAGE

New baritone addition at Wantage

February 15 • Ewan Rigby joins Wantage Band as their new second baritone player

Signings

New signings boost Slaithwaite

February 15 • The arrival of Leigh Baker has also brought a raft of new signings for the Yorkshire band ahead of Area challenge.

bANHAM

Tuesday interview with Rosie Banham of BBE

February 15 • We speak to Rosie Banham from Brass Bands England to find out more about its 'Women in Banding' survey that sought to find out about both the positive and negative experiences of members of brass bands who identify as female.

uNITE

Report & Results: 2022 NEMBBA Contest

February 15 • Collective boosts of Area confidence for bands after 18 contenders enjoy a contesting outing in South Normanton.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Saffron Walden

Saturday 19 February • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden CB11 4UH

Greenfield Brass Band - Greenfield Brass Band withThe Pennine Singers

Saturday 19 February • Friezland Church, Church Road, Greenfield, Oldham OL3 7LG

Glossop Old Band - ADAMSON MILITARY BAND

Sunday 20 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - Doncaster Minster

Saturday 26 February • Church Street, Doncaster, DN1 1RD

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 26 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Vacancies »

BEDFORD TOWN BAND

February 15 • Calling Bass players of both varieties, we need you!

Golborne Brass

February 14 • We are currently recruiting 2ND TROMBONE & Bb BASS but any players of any brass band instruments of any level are very welcome. We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment.

Corby Silver Band

February 10 • Musical Director Vacancy - Corby Silver Band are looking to appoint an experienced Musical Director. We are a 4th section band located in North Northamptonshire aiming to return to the 3rd section. Rehearsals Monday & Wednesday evenings at 8-10pm.

Pro Cards »

Dr. Stephen Arthur Allen

D. Phil. (Oxon) [Ph.D Oxford University], GBSM, LTCL, ABSM, ALCM, Cert. Ed.

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top