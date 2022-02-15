Tuesday interview with Rosie Banham of BBE

We speak to Rosie Banham from Brass Bands England to find out more about its 'Women in Banding' survey that sought to find out about both the positive and negative experiences of members of brass bands who identify as female.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Tuesday interview on 4BR and we are joined by Rosie Banham, Membership Services Manager of Brass Bands England.

The organisation is set to announce the results from its survey that sought to find out about both the positive and negative experiences of members of brass bands who identify as female.

It's 'Women in Banding' survey received over 100 responses, and the results will be announced and discussed in a special webinar entitled '#Breakthebias' on Tuesday 22nd February at 7.00pm.

BBE will host a virtual round-table panel, discussing how the organisation can support its members to improve the experiences of female-identifying members of the banding community.

Joining them will be guest speakers representing a range of perspectives of Women in Banding.

Sign up:

You can sign up at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/265

This webinar will be happening over Zoom and is free for non-members and members of BBE.

When: Tuesday 22 February, 7pm to 8:30pm

Where: via Zoom