New signings boost Slaithwaite

The arrival of Leigh Baker has also brought a raft of new signings for the Yorkshire band ahead of Area challenge.

The Slaithwaite Band has been in rejuvenation mode ahead of their appearance at the Yorkshire Regional Championships next month.

New signings

In the past month or so they have welcomed a host of new signings, with Stephen Quinlan, Clive Hartley, Debbie Booth, Graham Chadwick and Hannah Bamforth all returning to the band after breaks from playing.

Michael Brook has joined on repiano from Boarshurst, with Vanessa Farrell from Meltham & Meltham Mills and Alex Bray (Brass Factor impresario) also boosting the back row cornet section.

The experienced Andrew Eastwood has taken the solo horn role, which sees Neil Hardy move to cover the vacant solo euphonium position.

RNCM student Yi Fan Jia joins on second euphonium, whilst Dr Georgina Blakeley takes on the bass trombone seat. Justin Greenwood from Littleborough Band completes the bass section and Chetham alumni Ansel Bayly joins on percussion.

Great welcome

Talking about the new raft of signings, MD Leigh Baker told 4BR: "As well as refurbishments to the band club which has already hosted Skelmanthorpe Band in our Sunday Concert series, its been great to welcome all these new players to us."

The players will make their debuts at a special test piece preview evening on 19th February where they will be joined by Skelmanthorpe, Lindley and Dobcross Bands to perform their Area works for appraisal from Sandy Smith and an enthusiastic audience.