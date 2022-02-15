New baritone addition at Wantage

Ewan Rigby joins Wantage Band as their new second baritone player

The Wantage Band has announced the appointment of Towcester based Ewan Rigby as their new second baritone.

It follows the departure of Ian Walshaw at the start of the year as a result of work increased commitments in the Army.

Band spokesperson Sam Wyne told 4BR: "Ewan has shown us that he is a hugely talented player that will do well playing in a Championship Section band. We are so pleased that he has accepted this position and he is already forming a great baritone team with Carole Crompton."

Ewan's first appearance with the band will be performing 'Contest Music' at the London & Southern Counties Regional Contest on 20th March.