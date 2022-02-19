                 

*
banner

News

Plenty of JAM to be spread

There will be seven new works for brass on show at the JAM concert season opener in London next month.

Onyx
  The Onyx Ensemble will be heard in performance at the event

Saturday, 19 February 2022

        

The John Armitage Memorial Trust (JAM), the charity that has nurtured composition in the UK for over 21 years through its annual 'Call for Music' initiative, will start its 2022 season by showcasing no fewer than seven new works.

They can heard in a concert featuring the acclaimed brass ensemble Onyx Brass (above) alongside the Chapel Choir of Selwyn College, Cambridge, singer Mark Le Brocq, organist Simon Hogan and actor Jane Shearsmith, under the baton of conductor Michael Bawtree.

Submissions

Due to the musical hiatus imposed by Covid-19, the concert at St Bride's Church, Fleet Street in London on 23rd March includes successful submissions to JAM's 2019 'Call for Music' — including the brass quintet world premiere by JAM's first Masterclass Series 2021 winner Janet Wheeler.

Since 2000, JAM has run a nationwide 'Call for Music' initiative for repertoire for choir, brass quintet and organ.

The commitment to nurture the next generation of composers has resulted in over 2,500 works submitted, with many composers enjoying repeat performances, securing publishing deals and commissions.

Successful works submitted in 2019 by Christopher Best, William Harmer, Philip Lancaster, Richard Peat and Kathryn Rose will also receive their first performances at the 23rd March event.

Centrepiece

The centrepiece will be the London premiere of 'Between the Stormclouds and the Sea', for choir, brass and organ, by composer Jack Oades and poet Grahame Davies.

It follows the world premiere took place in JAM on the March in the festival's home of Romney Marsh, Kent.

'Between the Stormclouds and the Sea' is largely melodically driven, with harmony that is often unsettled, and a flexible approach to rhythm and metreComposer, Jack Oades

Emotional landscape

Speaking to 4BR Jack Oades said: "I was delighted to collaborate with Grahame, with his uniquely beautiful writing. His words portray the independence, the feeling of difference and apartness of the Romney Marsh (Kent) native.

I wanted to capture the essence of the Marsh as a place, while simultaneously responding to the emotional landscape of the poetry."

He added: "'Between the Stormclouds and the Sea' is largely melodically driven, with harmony that is often unsettled, and a flexible approach to rhythm and metre.

The folkloric language of the poetry is emulated through my own harmonic language, combining the timbre of brass and organ underneath the choir, the music ebbs and flows 'like the surf upon the shingle, like the wind among the wheat'".

Time and place

JAM: Music of Our Time
Wednesday 23rd March (7.30pm)
St Bride's Church
Fleet Street, London
EC4Y 8AU

Tickets are now on sale via: www.jamconcert.org or 0800 988 7984

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wessex

Wessex Summer School to return

February 19 • The oldest brass band summer school will return later this year — and you can be a part of it.

Midlands

Midlands contenders set for Corby Area tests

February 19 • A new venue will welcome the Midlands Regional Championships over the next two weekends.

Onyx

Plenty of JAM to be spread

February 19 • There will be seven new works for brass on show at the JAM concert season opener in London next month.

Langholm

A lifetime's passion...

February 19 • David Calvert has just notched up 70 years of dedicated service to Langholm Band in Scotland.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Saffron Walden

Saturday 19 February • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden CB11 4UH

Greenfield Brass Band - Greenfield Brass Band withThe Pennine Singers

Saturday 19 February • Friezland Church, Church Road, Greenfield, Oldham OL3 7LG

Glossop Old Band - ADAMSON MILITARY BAND

Sunday 20 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - Doncaster Minster

Saturday 26 February • Church Street, Doncaster, DN1 1RD

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 26 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Vacancies »

Glossop Old Band

February 19 • Following the Midlands Area Contest, the band require to recruit a Principal Cornet, a Front row Cornet, Solo Trombone and Kit Percussionist.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 18 • The band requires a ** BARITONE / EUPHONIUM PLAYER ** for the London & Southern Counties Regional Contest on Sunday 20th March 2022. The band will be competing in the third section on Gordon Langford's 'Facets of Glass'.

Mid-Rhondda Band

February 18 • Mid Rhondda (Second Section) has an immediate vacancy for a kit player. Excellent attendance at our rehearsals which are held on Thursday 7.30pm at the Band Hall, Dunraven St. Tonypandy CF40 1AT

Pro Cards »

Rob Nesbitt

BSc, PG Cert. Ed.
Cartoonist , illustrator, writer

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top