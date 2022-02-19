Midlands contenders set for Corby Area tests

A new venue will welcome the Midlands Regional Championships over the next two weekends.

The list of Midlands Regional bands that will look to claim a qualification place at the National Finals later this year have been announced.

The Regional Championships take place over two weekends this year — and at a splendid new venue at The Core Theatre, Corby Cube in Corby on the weekend of the 26th & 27th February and at the same venue on Sunday 6th March.

Schedule

Saturday 26th kicks off with the Second Section at 10.00am followed by the First Section later in the afternoon.

Sunday 27th will start with the Third Section at 10.00am, followed later in the day by the Championships Section.

The Fourth Section contest will take place on Sunday 6th March starting at 10.00am.

There is sure to be a keen battle for the two qualification places on offer for the Royal Albert Hall, with defending champion GUS Band up against in-form rivals such as former champion Desford and Ratby Co-operative who secured the best result for a Midlands qualifier for over 20 years in coming fifth last year.

Elsewhere there will be two qualification places up for grabs in each of the other sections.

Championship Section:



Test Piece: Contest Music (Wilfred Heaton)

Sunday 27th February

Adjudicators: Alan Fernie and David Hirst

Draw: 1.30pm

Commence: At conclusion of Third Section

Blidworth Welfare (John Roberts)

Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff)

Desford Colliery (Michael Fowles)

Enderby (Stephen Phillips)

GUS (Chris Jeans)

Hucknall & Linby M.C. (Paul Whyley)

Jackfield (David Maplestone)

Jaguar Land Rover (Howard Evans)

Newstead Brass (Jim Davies)

Ratby Co-operative (Ian Porthouse)

Thoresby Colliery (Michael Howley)





First Section:



Test Piece: Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)

Saturday 26th February

Adjudicators: Alan Morrison and Chris King

Split Draws: 1.00pm and 3.00pm

Commence: At conclusion of Third Section

Bedworth Brass (Wayne Ruston)

Bilton Silver (Rugby) (David Stowell)

Burbage (Buxton) (Steve Critchlow)

Carlton Brass (Tony Wilson)

Foss Dyke (David Dernley)

Glossop Old (David Ashworth)

Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens)

Hathern (David Newman)

Kibworth (Brendan Caddy)

Langley (Cliff Parker)

Oddfellows Brass (tbc)

Rolls Royce (Derby) (Graham Cardwell)

Rushden Town (Adele Sellers-Hudson)

Shirley (Tom Stoneman)

SPAL Sovereign Brass (Simon Jones)

Staffordshire (Craig Williams)





Second Section:



Test Piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)

Saturday 26th February

Adjudicators: Paul Norley and Alan Duguid

Split Draws: 9.00am and 11.00am

Commence: 10.00am

Audley (Tom Hancock)

Avonbank (Colin Herbert)

City of Coventry (David Nicholson)

Cleobury Mortimer Concert (Matthew Ludford-King)

Harborough (Brad Turnbull)

Ibstock Brick Brass (Chris Banks)

Leicestershire Co-op (Snibston) (Luke Pallister)

Market Rasen (Matt Leach)

Shirebrook MW Unison (Geoff Wood)

Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)

Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)

Wellington (Telford) (Stephen Rhodes)

Wigston (Rob Boulter)

Third Section:



Test Piece: Facets of Glass (Gordon Langford)

Sunday 27th February

Adjudicators: Chris King and Paul Norley

Split Draws: 9.00am and 11.00am

Commence: 10.00am

Arrow Valley Brass (Ashley Buxton)

Bakewell Silver (Ryan Stacey)

City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)

Cubbington Silver (Keiron Howe)

Daventry (Ken Ewer)

Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield) (Richard Windle)

Long Eaton Silver Prize (Ian McCormick)

Melton (Tony Rifugiato)

Newhall (Kevin Holdgate)

Pleasley Colliery Welfare (Geof Benson)

Ratby Co-operative Mid (Gary Perrin)

Raunds Temperance (Jonathan Pippen)

Shipston Town (Howard Gibbs)

Stourport on Severn (Oliver Wilson)

Towcester Studio (Peter Wain)

Fourth Section:



Test Piece: Argos (Stephen Hodel)

Sunday 6th March

Adjudicators: Paul Norley and Alan Duguid

Split Draws: 9.00am and 10.30am

Commence: 10.00am

Amington (Alan Gifford)

Bilton Silver (Rugby) Evolution (Jack Fisher)

Brackley & District (tbc)

Corby Silver (tbc)

Coventry Festival (Allan Wheelhouse)

Croft Silver (Ian Needham)

Fairfield (Buxton) (Charles Kitchen)

Matlock (Chris Banks)

Newark Town (Gary Wyatt)

Syston (Colin Jones)

Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)

Trentham Brass (Shaun Farrington)

Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)

Whitwell Brass (Rob Deakin)