                 

*
banner

News

Midlands contenders set for Corby Area tests

A new venue will welcome the Midlands Regional Championships over the next two weekends.

Midlands
  The Championships take place at a new venue this year

Saturday, 19 February 2022

        

The list of Midlands Regional bands that will look to claim a qualification place at the National Finals later this year have been announced.

The Regional Championships take place over two weekends this year — and at a splendid new venue at The Core Theatre, Corby Cube in Corby on the weekend of the 26th & 27th February and at the same venue on Sunday 6th March.

Schedule

Saturday 26th kicks off with the Second Section at 10.00am followed by the First Section later in the afternoon.

Sunday 27th will start with the Third Section at 10.00am, followed later in the day by the Championships Section.

The Fourth Section contest will take place on Sunday 6th March starting at 10.00am.

There is sure to be a keen battle for the two qualification places on offer for the Royal Albert Hall, with defending champion GUS Band up against in-form rivals such as former champion Desford and Ratby Co-operative who secured the best result for a Midlands qualifier for over 20 years in coming fifth last year.

Elsewhere there will be two qualification places up for grabs in each of the other sections.

Championship Section:


Test Piece: Contest Music (Wilfred Heaton)
Sunday 27th February
Adjudicators: Alan Fernie and David Hirst
Draw: 1.30pm
Commence: At conclusion of Third Section

Blidworth Welfare (John Roberts)
Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff)
Desford Colliery (Michael Fowles)
Enderby (Stephen Phillips)
GUS (Chris Jeans)
Hucknall & Linby M.C. (Paul Whyley)
Jackfield (David Maplestone)
Jaguar Land Rover (Howard Evans)
Newstead Brass (Jim Davies)
Ratby Co-operative (Ian Porthouse)
Thoresby Colliery (Michael Howley)


First Section:


Test Piece: Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)
Saturday 26th February
Adjudicators: Alan Morrison and Chris King
Split Draws: 1.00pm and 3.00pm
Commence: At conclusion of Third Section

Bedworth Brass (Wayne Ruston)
Bilton Silver (Rugby) (David Stowell)
Burbage (Buxton) (Steve Critchlow)
Carlton Brass (Tony Wilson)
Foss Dyke (David Dernley)
Glossop Old (David Ashworth)
Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens)
Hathern (David Newman)
Kibworth (Brendan Caddy)
Langley (Cliff Parker)
Oddfellows Brass (tbc)
Rolls Royce (Derby) (Graham Cardwell)
Rushden Town (Adele Sellers-Hudson)
Shirley (Tom Stoneman)
SPAL Sovereign Brass (Simon Jones)
Staffordshire (Craig Williams)


Second Section:


Test Piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)
Saturday 26th February
Adjudicators: Paul Norley and Alan Duguid
Split Draws: 9.00am and 11.00am
Commence: 10.00am

Audley (Tom Hancock)
Avonbank (Colin Herbert)
City of Coventry (David Nicholson)
Cleobury Mortimer Concert (Matthew Ludford-King)
Harborough (Brad Turnbull)
Ibstock Brick Brass (Chris Banks)
Leicestershire Co-op (Snibston) (Luke Pallister)
Market Rasen (Matt Leach)
Shirebrook MW Unison (Geoff Wood)
Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)
Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)
Wellington (Telford) (Stephen Rhodes)
Wigston (Rob Boulter)

Third Section:


Test Piece: Facets of Glass (Gordon Langford)
Sunday 27th February
Adjudicators: Chris King and Paul Norley
Split Draws: 9.00am and 11.00am
Commence: 10.00am

Arrow Valley Brass (Ashley Buxton)
Bakewell Silver (Ryan Stacey)
City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)
Cubbington Silver (Keiron Howe)
Daventry (Ken Ewer)
Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield) (Richard Windle)
Long Eaton Silver Prize (Ian McCormick)
Melton (Tony Rifugiato)
Newhall (Kevin Holdgate)
Pleasley Colliery Welfare (Geof Benson)
Ratby Co-operative Mid (Gary Perrin)
Raunds Temperance (Jonathan Pippen)
Shipston Town (Howard Gibbs)
Stourport on Severn (Oliver Wilson)
Towcester Studio (Peter Wain)

Fourth Section:


Test Piece: Argos (Stephen Hodel)
Sunday 6th March
Adjudicators: Paul Norley and Alan Duguid
Split Draws: 9.00am and 10.30am
Commence: 10.00am

Amington (Alan Gifford)
Bilton Silver (Rugby) Evolution (Jack Fisher)
Brackley & District (tbc)
Corby Silver (tbc)
Coventry Festival (Allan Wheelhouse)
Croft Silver (Ian Needham)
Fairfield (Buxton) (Charles Kitchen)
Matlock (Chris Banks)
Newark Town (Gary Wyatt)
Syston (Colin Jones)
Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)
Trentham Brass (Shaun Farrington)
Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)
Whitwell Brass (Rob Deakin)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wessex

Wessex Summer School to return

February 19 • The oldest brass band summer school will return later this year — and you can be a part of it.

Midlands

Midlands contenders set for Corby Area tests

February 19 • A new venue will welcome the Midlands Regional Championships over the next two weekends.

Onyx

Plenty of JAM to be spread

February 19 • There will be seven new works for brass on show at the JAM concert season opener in London next month.

Langholm

A lifetime's passion...

February 19 • David Calvert has just notched up 70 years of dedicated service to Langholm Band in Scotland.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Saffron Walden

Saturday 19 February • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden CB11 4UH

Greenfield Brass Band - Greenfield Brass Band withThe Pennine Singers

Saturday 19 February • Friezland Church, Church Road, Greenfield, Oldham OL3 7LG

Glossop Old Band - ADAMSON MILITARY BAND

Sunday 20 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - Doncaster Minster

Saturday 26 February • Church Street, Doncaster, DN1 1RD

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 26 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Vacancies »

Glossop Old Band

February 19 • Following the Midlands Area Contest, the band require to recruit a Principal Cornet, a Front row Cornet, Solo Trombone and Kit Percussionist.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 18 • The band requires a ** BARITONE / EUPHONIUM PLAYER ** for the London & Southern Counties Regional Contest on Sunday 20th March 2022. The band will be competing in the third section on Gordon Langford's 'Facets of Glass'.

Mid-Rhondda Band

February 18 • Mid Rhondda (Second Section) has an immediate vacancy for a kit player. Excellent attendance at our rehearsals which are held on Thursday 7.30pm at the Band Hall, Dunraven St. Tonypandy CF40 1AT

Pro Cards »

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top