BBE inclusion Toolkit training on offer

Brass Bands England is to hold a special drop-in session on Thursday 3rd March to help people find out more Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI).

The BBE Inclusion Toolkit is a resource that can be used individually, by a small group, or brass band organisation to fully embrace and understand what 'inclusion' means and how it can be embraced.

Designed as an introduction to the topic, this easy-to-use resource includes a workbook and presentation with interactive sessions, videos and explanations.

BBE is holding the special 'Drop-in Session' via the zoom platform on Thursday 3rd March at 6.00pm.

Login into the BBE website Member Resources to view the course content summary and access the resource.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/member/resource/bbes-inclusion-toolkit