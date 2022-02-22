                 

New appointments at Milnrow

A trio of new players and a new move adds to Milnrow's Area confidence.

Milnrow
  The new signings will make their debuts at the North West Regional Championships

Tuesday, 22 February 2022

        

The Milnrow Band has welcomed a trio of new signings ahead of their performance at the North West Regional Championships in Blackpool this weekend.

New signings

Steve Ridler, Olli Atherton and Laura Whittaker join the ranks, whilst long serving player Donna Towse moves to a new solo seat.

Steve joins on solo baritone from the WFEL Fairey Band and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience having held principal seats with many of the UK's top bands as well as Brisbane Excelsior in Australia.

RNCM student Olli joins on bass trombone from Grimethorpe Colliery, whilst Laura joins the band on second cornet from Littleborough Band where she was principal cornet and still conducts their training band, Boro' Brass.

Regional debuts

Steve and Laura joined Milnrow towards the end of 2021 whilst Olli joined at the start of February.

Meanwhile, Donna has taken on the soprano cornet role. Donna has been a member of Milnrow for 20 years and has played on almost every seat in the cornet section plus flugel and solo horn.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Everyone is looking forward to contesting in Milnrow colours at the North West Regional Championships in Blackpool this weekend."

        

