Tuesday interview with Paul Crump

With the the UK and its brass bands having taken a battering from the effects of storms Eunice and Franklin, we check with Insurance expert Paul Crump about what you should do if your rehearsal premises and contents have been damaged.

Storm
  What do do if you need to claim for damage...

Tuesday, 22 February 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Tuesday interview on 4BR and after the terrible weather conditions brought by storms Eunice and Franklin over the past week or so, we thought we had better find out more about brass band insurance.

In these circumstances it expert advice that is required, so we are joined by Paul Crump — Director of Newmoon Insurance Services who is going to give us invaluable information on the essential guidelines to follow if you have been affected by the weather and think you will need to make a claim.

To find out more about Newmoon Insurance Services go to:
www.newmooninsurance.com/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Storm

With the the UK and its brass bands having taken a battering from the effects of storms Eunice and Franklin, we check with Insurance expert Paul Crump about what you should do if your rehearsal premises and contents have been damaged.

