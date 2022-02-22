Tuesday interview with Paul Crump

With the the UK and its brass bands having taken a battering from the effects of storms Eunice and Franklin, we check with Insurance expert Paul Crump about what you should do if your rehearsal premises and contents have been damaged.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Tuesday interview on 4BR and after the terrible weather conditions brought by storms Eunice and Franklin over the past week or so, we thought we had better find out more about brass band insurance.

In these circumstances it expert advice that is required, so we are joined by Paul Crump — Director of Newmoon Insurance Services who is going to give us invaluable information on the essential guidelines to follow if you have been affected by the weather and think you will need to make a claim.

To find out more about Newmoon Insurance Services go to:

www.newmooninsurance.com/