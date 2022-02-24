European youth to link up with Foden's

The European Youth Brass Band will perform with Foden's Band in a concert prelude to the competitive at the European Championships in Birmingham.

It has been announced that European Youth Brass Band will perform in concert with Foden's Band on the eve of the start of the competitive action at the European Championship Festival in Birmingham in April.

The band packed with talented players from across Europe will be led by acclaimed French conductor Florent Didier and will meet for their first rehearsal together on Saturday 23rd April.

The band has received financial support this year from the Norwegian industrialist Trond Mohn.

Macclesfield

The concert with the current Champion Band of Great Britain will take place on Wednesday 27th April at Fallibroome Academy in Macclesfield.

After sharing the concert platform with Foden's the European Youth Brass Band will head to Birmingham to perform in the opening ceremony of the 43rd European Brass Band Championships at Birmingham Town Hall.

They will then perform throughout the event, culminating in the final awards ceremony on Sunday 1st May.

Tickets:

Tickets for the concert can be purchased via: www.priorbooking.com/u/fodens