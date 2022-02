The Band of the Prince of Wales will be holding an Open Rehearsal on Saturday 26th at the Theatre Brycheiniog in Brecon.

It is an open event that will offer a warm welcome to any player aged 16-35 to come along to find out more about a career in the British Army.

The event takes place from 9.30pm-2.00pm.