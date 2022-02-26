Results: 2022 Midlands Regional Championships

Result:
First Section:
Test Piece: Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)
Adjudicators: Alan Morrison and Chris King
1. Staffordshire (Craig Williams)*
2. Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens)*
3. Langley (Cliff Parker)
4. Oddfellows Brass (Ben Smith)
5. Burbage (Buxton) (Steve Critchlow)
6. Shirley (Tom Stoneman)
7. SPAL Sovereign Brass (Simon Jones)
8. Bilton Silver (Rugby) (Anthony Hodgetts)
9. Bedworth Brass (Wayne Ruston)
10. Rushden Town (Adele Sellers-Hudson)
11. Carlton Brass (Tony Wilson)
12. Rolls Royce (Derby) (Graham Cardwell)
13. Hathern (David Newman)
14. Foss Dyke (David Dernley)
15. Glossop Old (David Ashworth)
16. Kibworth (Brendan Caddy)
*Invited to National Final
Second Section:
Test Piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)
Adjudicators: Paul Norley and Alan Duguid
1. Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)*
2. Harborough (Brad Turnbull)*
3. Audley (Tom Hancock)
4. Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)
5. City of Coventry (David Nicholson)
6. Avonbank (Colin Herbert)
7. Wigston (Rob Boulter)
8. Shirebrook MW Unison (Geoff Wood)
9. Wellington (Telford) (Stephen Rhodes)
10. Market Rasen (Matt Leach)
11. Cleobury Mortimer Concert (Matthew Ludford-King)
12. Leicestershire Co-op (Snibston) (Luke Pallister)
13. Ibstock Brick Brass (Chris Banks)
*Invited to National Final