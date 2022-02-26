                 

*
banner

News

Results: 2022 Midlands Regional Championships

Staffordshire and Stamford claim the titles at The Cube in Corby

stamford
  Staffordshire claim the First Section title in Corby

Saturday, 26 February 2022

        

Result:

First Section:


Test Piece: Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)
Adjudicators: Alan Morrison and Chris King

1. Staffordshire (Craig Williams)*
2. Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens)*
3. Langley (Cliff Parker)
4. Oddfellows Brass (Ben Smith)
5. Burbage (Buxton) (Steve Critchlow)
6. Shirley (Tom Stoneman)
7. SPAL Sovereign Brass (Simon Jones)
8. Bilton Silver (Rugby) (Anthony Hodgetts)
9. Bedworth Brass (Wayne Ruston)
10. Rushden Town (Adele Sellers-Hudson)
11. Carlton Brass (Tony Wilson)
12. Rolls Royce (Derby) (Graham Cardwell)
13. Hathern (David Newman)
14. Foss Dyke (David Dernley)
15. Glossop Old (David Ashworth)
16. Kibworth (Brendan Caddy)

*Invited to National Final

Second Section:


Test Piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)
Adjudicators: Paul Norley and Alan Duguid

1. Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)*
2. Harborough (Brad Turnbull)*
3. Audley (Tom Hancock)
4. Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)
5. City of Coventry (David Nicholson)
6. Avonbank (Colin Herbert)
7. Wigston (Rob Boulter)
8. Shirebrook MW Unison (Geoff Wood)
9. Wellington (Telford) (Stephen Rhodes)
10. Market Rasen (Matt Leach)
11. Cleobury Mortimer Concert (Matthew Ludford-King)
12. Leicestershire Co-op (Snibston) (Luke Pallister)
13. Ibstock Brick Brass (Chris Banks)

*Invited to National Final

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

stamford

Results: 2022 Midlands Regional Championships

February 26 • Staffordshire and Stamford claim the titles at The Cube in Corby

Midlands

Midlands bands kick off Regional battles

February 25 • The 2022 Regional Championships will kick off in Corby this weekend.

Prince of Wales

Open rehearsal welcome from Prince of Wales

February 25 • The Band of the Prince of Wales will be holding an Open Rehearsal on Saturday 26th at the Theatre Brycheiniog in Brecon.

ilkinson

Friday interview with Mark Wilkinson

February 25 • On the eve of the Regional Championships we talk to 2022 Iles Medal recipient, Mark Wilkinson of Foden's Band

What's on »

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 26 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Sunday 27 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 27 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Glossop Old Band - Stretford Band

Sunday 27 February • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 4 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

February 24 • We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone. We have a sensible mix of concerts and contests during the forthcoming year. We are in Warks on the Stratford Oxford road on the borders of Gliucestershire and Oxfordshire and are Section 3 Midlands

Thundersley Brass Band

February 24 • Thundersley Brass Band are inviting applicants for: PRINCIPAL CORNET and BBb BASS to complete our line-up for the Areas contest in Stevenage on Sunday 20th March and upcoming engagements this year.

Chadderton Band

February 23 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Please come along for a blow and meet the players you are most welcome.

Pro Cards »

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top