Results: 2022 Midlands Regional Championships

Shipston Town Band February 24 • We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone. We have a sensible mix of concerts and contests during the forthcoming year. We are in Warks on the Stratford Oxford road on the borders of Gliucestershire and Oxfordshire and are Section 3 Midlands

Thundersley Brass Band February 24 • Thundersley Brass Band are inviting applicants for: PRINCIPAL CORNET and BBb BASS to complete our line-up for the Areas contest in Stevenage on Sunday 20th March and upcoming engagements this year.

Chadderton Band February 23 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Please come along for a blow and meet the players you are most welcome.