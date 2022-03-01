                 

Death of Joyce Elliott

The death has been announced of Joyce Elliott. a much respected figure in the West of England brass band movement.

  The death has been announced of Joyce Elliott

Tuesday, 01 March 2022

        

4BR has been informed of the death of Joyce Elliott, who passed away on 9th February 2022.

Joyce was one of the first females to play with a Yorkshire brass band in the late 1940's, when she joined her father playing for the Sheffield Recreation Band and the City of Sheffield Band.

In 1971, with husband Brian, the Elliott family moved to Devon, where Joyce quickly became a member of the Plymouth Silver Band, which later became the Royal British Legion (Crownhill) Plymouth Band. She later found further musical happiness playing with the Totnes Band.

After retiring from playing, Joyce assisted husband Brian as an integral part of the South West Brass Band Association, the West of England Regional Championships, Pontins and the National Championships of Great Britain.

Joyce was a familiar, respected and much loved figure within the brass banding community in the West of England and further afield.

        

