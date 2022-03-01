                 

*
banner

News

Death of Jack Withington

The death has been reported of Jack Withington, one of the most influential and popular figures in North West banding.

Withington
  Jack Withington with his beloved wife, Kathleen

Tuesday, 01 March 2022

        

The death has been announced of Jack Withington, one of the most influential and popular brass band musicians in the North West of England. He was 95 and passed away on 9th February.

Born in December 1926, he first made his name as an aspiring tenor horn player with the Lower Ince Temperance Band. He later moved to Pemberton Old, then, together with his brother Len, who had become a much sought after euphonium player, to Wingates Temperance Band.

Success

It was here that he made his name with a band that enjoyed considerable success before the Second World War, but soon after had entered a period of stagnation.

However, with the renewed vigour of new players fortunes began to change.

Jack Withington was integral to that, and alongside his brother Len, Frank Hughes and Harold Gregory, was part of the Wingates ensemble that won the prestigious Quartet Championship of Great Britain title in 1957, beating celebrated rivals from Fairey and Foden's into podium places. They had won the 'A Grade' title the year before.

Although Wingates Temperance Band did not claim the British Open title during Jack's tenure as a player, they claimed runner-up finishes in 1961 and 1968 as well as third in 1967.

Although the band up against the powerful works bands of CWS (Manchester), Fairey Engineering and Foden's at the Area contest, they qualified for the National Finals on a number of occasions.

National title

However, his period with the band as a player was crowned by the winning of the National Championship of Great Britain title in 1971. Jack played first horn, his sons John and Allan were on cornet and brother Len on euphonium.

In fact all five of Jack's children; John, Allan, Christine, Gillian and Gary went onto enjoy considerable musical success, whilst he gained even greater pride from seeing his grandson Logan and granddaughter Pia take up playing in brass bands with Pemberton and Manger Musikklag in Norway.

His ability to inspire as a teacher had become apparent as a player, and he also became increasingly aware that he could inspire with the baton too.

Conductor

From 1972 to 1983 he was the Musical Director of Trinity Girls Band — claiming an immediate contest victory together at Skelmersdale in 1972.

Although the partnership did not claim any national titles, it did enjoy success, whilst Jack also used his experience to fine effect with the likes of Skelmersdale, Orrell and Rivington & Adlington. He made his last conducting appearance in 1991.

His players, from family members to those he taught in bands, soon became hugely accomplished solo contest performers, winning a plethora of prizes. Many of them also went on to enjoy wonderfully satisfying careers in other bands — with his daughters becoming key members of a resurgent Foden's Band under Howard Snell.

He was a factory worker from Wigan with no formal musical education who could teach any musician, amateur or professional how to turn a musical phrase and communicate with an audienceAllan Withington

Remarkable legacy

His son Allan summed up his approach: "He was a factory worker from Wigan with no formal musical education who could teach any musician, amateur or professional how to turn a musical phrase and communicate with an audience.

He loved music and the joy it brought, was respectful but determined and laid the foundations for countless youngsters, including myself and the extended Withington family to enjoy a lifetime of music making. That is a remarkable legacy for a remarkable man."

He added: "Anyone that came across him would applaud his sense of musicianship and basically, his will to win, but also his love for what he enjoyed doing, his respect for others and his keen sense of enjoyment."

Funeral details

Jack Withington is survived by his wife Kathleen in a relationship that lasted over 77 years.

The funeral service will take place at St. Matthews Church, Highfield, Wigan
Wednesday, 2nd March at 1.45pm.

        

TAGS: Wingates

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Withington

Death of Jack Withington

March 1 • The death has been reported of Jack Withington, one of the most influential and popular figures in North West banding.

BBE

BBE announces further Player and Artistic Development courses

March 1 • The popular events run by Roger Webster, Paul Cosh and Philip Harper will be heading to Leicester in April — so make sure you book in for a great weekend of inspiration.

Littleport

Last chord for Knapton and Littleport

March 1 • The musical partnership between Littleport Brass and conductor Ian Knapton has come to an end.

Cross

Death of Joyce Elliott

March 1 • The death has been announced of Joyce Elliott. a much respected figure in the West of England brass band movement.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 4 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 6 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 6 March • St Alfege Church,. Greenwich Church St, . London SE10 9BJ SE10 9BJ

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Sunday 6 March • The Core Theatre , Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

February 28 • Still time to help our over worked PERCUSSIONIST and join her for the areas.. Maybe you are an experienced percussionist who can help for this as a one off project.. Wednesday rehearsals in our own bandroom.

Shipston Town Band

February 24 • We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone. We have a sensible mix of concerts and contests during the forthcoming year. We are in Warks on the Stratford Oxford road on the borders of Gliucestershire and Oxfordshire and are Section 3 Midlands

Thundersley Brass Band

February 24 • Thundersley Brass Band are inviting applicants for: PRINCIPAL CORNET and BBb BASS to complete our line-up for the Areas contest in Stevenage on Sunday 20th March and upcoming engagements this year.

Pro Cards »

Andreas Kratz

Mus.B (hons)
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top