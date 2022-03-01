                 

Two instruments may have been picked up by mistake at the North West Regional Championships — so if you know where they are get in touch...

eYES
  Keep an eye out for the instrument's if you can

Tuesday, 01 March 2022

        

Players are being asked to look out for two instruments that may have been picked up by mistake from the North West Regional Championships at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Sunday.

They were last seen in and around the Galleon Bar on the main thoroughfare

Besson Sovereign 923 cornet (1985) medium bore. Serial number: 923-734418

Schilke soprano cornet. Serial number 40034 (in a Yamaha case)

Please contact Richard Milton (07720 318903) if you have any information about these missing instruments

richardmilton@icloud.com

        

