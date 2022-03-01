                 

Tuesday interview: 2022 Midlands Regional Championship review

Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas review the qualification that took place at The Cube in Corby on the weekend as Midlands Regional bands looked to book their berths at Cheltenham and London.

Corby
  We look back at the action at The Cube in Corby

Tuesday, 01 March 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's a special 4BR Regional Championship feature for our Tuesday interview this week.

I'm joined by Chris Thomas, Chief Contributor to Brass Band World magazine, and a regular presenter with me with 4Barsrest.

Both of us headed to the Core Theatre at The Cube in Corby on the weekend for the Midlands Regional Championships.

It was a new venue for the event, with the Second and First Sections held on the Saturday and the Third and Championship contests the following day. The Fourth Section will be held there on Sunday 6th March.

We take a look back on the qualification action.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Corby

