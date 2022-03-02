                 

Harper and Dowdeswell reveal Euro mix

Cory Band and Philip Harper will be taming up with Louis Dowdeswell and his band to round off the European Championships in style

BBE Chat
  Paul Fisher caught up with Philip Harper and Louis Dowdeswell

Wednesday, 02 March 2022

        

There is a great opportunity to find out more about the exciting fusion of brass band and jazz that will be featured in the Gala Concert at this year's European Championships in Birmingham.

It will see Cory, the world's number 1 ranked band link up with the incredible talents of Louis Dowdeswell and his band for what promises to be an electrifying musical climax to the European weekend.

Watch now

BBE's Paul Fisher caught up with Philip Harper and Louis to find out more —

https://www.facebook.com/brassbandsengland/videos/5263231960375295

Tickets:

Visit https://bmusic.co.uk/ebbf-2022 for the full festival programme and tickets. #EBBF

        

