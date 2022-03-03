Thursday interview with Steven Mead

The Besson star will be giving a performance of the iconic Joseph Horovitz Euphonium Concerto at the RNCM in Manchester this evening.

It's the Thursday interview on 4BR and we are joined by Steven Mead.

Steve will be giving a performance later this evening (Thursday March 3rd — 7.30pm) at the RNCM in Manchester of the Joseph Horovitz 'Euphonium Concerto' — just days after the death of the composer was announced at the age of 95.

It was was given its world premiere 50 years ago by the great Trevor Groom at the Gala Concert of the 1972 National Championships of Great Britain, and is a three movement work of elegance and refinement — classically proportioned in a framework that give free scope for lyricism and tasteful virtuosity.

It's almost as if written for the cello — a Moderato first movement of melodic instinct followed by a wonderful central Leno and sprightly Rondo.

Steve talks about the work and the composer and how the brass band world and its composers owe it, and the composer a huge debt of gratitude.

Concert details:



https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/rncm-wind-orchestra-steven-mead/