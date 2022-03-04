                 

*
banner

News

Friday interview with Paul Crump

We catch up again with Paul Crump — Director of Newmoon Insurance Services for a quick update on the type of instrument insurance issues that may arise over the forthcoming Regional Championship weekends.

Instruments
  We find out what people must know and fid out about instrument insurance cover

Friday, 04 March 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Friday interview on 4BR and we catch up again with Paul Crump — Director of Newmoon Insurance Services for a quick update on the type of insurance issues that may arise over the forthcoming Regional Championship weekends.

This time its not the weather, but instruments.

It follows an unfortunate incident at the North West Regional Championships when a couple of cornets were reported missing from the venue.

So are you covered for any potential loss — be it accidental or deliberate, or theft or damage either at your bandroom, on your way to the venue or at the venue itself?

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Instruments

Friday interview with Paul Crump

March 4 • We catch up again with Paul Crump — Director of Newmoon Insurance Services for a quick update on the type of instrument insurance issues that may arise over the forthcoming Regional Championship weekends.

Frost

The touch of Frost returns to Grimey

March 4 • From Quincy Jones to Wilfred Heaton for Mark Frost as the trombone star heads to Yorkshire Area with Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Raunds

New resident takes up post at Raunds

March 4 • Melissa Brown has been appointed the new Resident Conductor at Raunds Temperance Band

Champions of Brass

Champions of Brass set for Spring flourish

March 4 • The Champions of Brass will spring into action again at Uppermill in May

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 4 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 6 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 6 March • St Alfege Church,. Greenwich Church St, . London SE10 9BJ SE10 9BJ

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Sunday 6 March • The Core Theatre , Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

March 3 • We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone. We have a sensible mix of concerts and contests during the forthcoming year. We are in Warks on the Stratford Oxford road on the borders of Gliucestershire and Oxfordshire and are Section 3 Midlands

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

March 2 • Avonbank requires an enthusiastic front and/or back row cornet player to join our lively and friendly band! We have a sensible and interesting summer programme planned and look forward to meeting the right person to complete our line-up. Get in touch!

Dobcross Silver Band

March 2 • Following our outstanding performance and subsequent qualification to the National Finals, we invite applications for the following.....Competent Eb BASS PLAYER, FRONT ROW CORNET PLAYER. Can you make a difference to this Hard Working, progressive band?

Pro Cards »

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top