Friday interview with Paul Crump

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Friday interview on 4BR and we catch up again with Paul Crump — Director of Newmoon Insurance Services for a quick update on the type of insurance issues that may arise over the forthcoming Regional Championship weekends.

This time its not the weather, but instruments.

It follows an unfortunate incident at the North West Regional Championships when a couple of cornets were reported missing from the venue.

So are you covered for any potential loss — be it accidental or deliberate, or theft or damage either at your bandroom, on your way to the venue or at the venue itself?

