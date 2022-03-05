                 

*
New award honours Scottish stalwart

A new 'Best Flugel' award will be presented at the Scottish Championships for the first time — in honour of a much respected player.

Broxburn
  Alec Chalmers was a much respected figure in Scottish banding

Saturday, 05 March 2022

        

A new trophy will be presented for the first time in the Championship Section of the Scottish Championships next weekend.

It is the 'Best Flugel Horn' quaich in memory Alec (Eck) Chalmers, donated by Broxburn & Livingston Band in honour of the much respected and missed cornet and flugel player who passed away in July 2020.

Best

In almost 70 years banding, Alec played in 12 National Finals and was an ever present at the Scottish Championships from 1955 to his passing

The award also recognises his memorable performance on flugel at the National Finals on 'Le Carnival Romain' — one that he felt was his best.

Alec 'Mr Broxburn Band' — went on to become President of Broxburn Band in the early 1990s, helping to guide it through one of its most successful periods, including the amalgamation of the Public Band with Livingston Brass in 2004.

        

Broxburn

