Report & Results: 2022 Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association Contest

There were pre-Area boosts for Verwood Concert Brass, Wotton-under-Edge District, Cinderford Band, Ocean Brass, Abbey Brass (Abingdon) and Hook Norton Band at the recent OSBBA Contest

An excellent pre-Area performance opportunity was provided recently at Marlborough School in Woodstock, Oxfordshire as the popular Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association Contest returned following its enforced Covid-19 break.

Dr David Lancaster was faced with the enjoyable task of passing on his thoughts on performances, the vast majority on the set-works that will be performed at the various Area Championship events over the next few weekends.

Ample opportunity

The well run weekend saw organisers provide ample opportunity to warm up before going on to the stage. Dr Lancaster later congratulated every band on returning to the contest stage after the Covid-19 break and stated how impressed he had been with the overall standard of playing on show.

In the Championship Section, both contenders performed Wilfred Heaton's 'Contest Music', as Verwood Concert Brass took the honours, whilst Gilbert Vinter's 'Spectrum' was the choice in the First Section, won by Wotton-under-Edge.

In the Second Section all the bands opted for Goff Richards' 'The Aeronauts' as Cinderford Band took the honours ahead of their forthcoming West of England Regional Championship appearance.

In the Third Section, all but one band opted for 'Facets of Glass' by Gordon Langford, including winners Ocean Brass, whilst in the Fourth Section, victory went to Abbey Brass (Abingdon) as the bands all tackled Stephan Hodel's enjoyable 'Argos'.

Great encouragement

There was also great encouragement with the appearance of two unregistered bands in Hook Norton Band conducted by Shaun Humphries who played 'Voices of Youth' by Edward Gregson, and Yarnton Band led by Guy James who performed Eric Ball's 'Indian Summer'.

Results:

Championship Section:



1. Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith): 194

2. Kidlington Concert Brass (Duncan Wilson): 192

Best Instrumentalist: Amelia Mullen (flugel) — Verwood Concert Brass

First Section:



1. Wotton-under-Edge District (David Boorer): 186

2. City of Bristol Band (Craig Roberts): 185

Best Instrumentalist: Philip Anderson (euphonium) — City of Bristol Band

Second Section:



1. Cinderford Band (Chris Howley): 191

2. Gosport Solent Brass (Richard Sharp): 188

3. Chinnor Silver Band (David Pegram): 186

4. Oxford Cherwell Brass (Terry Brotherhood): 185

5. Yiewsley & West Drayton Band (Chris Cole): 183

Best Instrumentalist Matt Kibble (cornet) — Cinderford Band

Third Section:



1. Ocean Brass (Andy Wareham): 190

2. Verwood Town Band (Kevin Smith): 188

3. Olney Brass (Philip Devine): 184

4. Welwyn Garden City (Duncan Wilson): 183

5. Lydney Town Band (Joshua Ruck): 182

6. Nailsworth Silver Band (Anri Adachi): 181

7. Godalming Band (James Haigh): 180

Best Instrumentalist: Karen Valentine (flugel) — Ocean Brass

Best Euphonium: Pete Dillon (Nailsworth)

Fourth Section:



1. Abbey Brass (Abingdon) (Rob Tompkins): 180

2. Wantage Academy Band (Nikki Jones): 178

3. Witney Town Band (Chris Barker): 176

4. Brunel Brass Academy (Daniel Hall): 175

Best Instrumentalist: James Ross (Eb tuba) — Abbey Brass (Abingdon)

Unregistered Section:



1. Hook Norton Band (Shaun Humphries): 178

(Voices of Youth by Edward Gregson)

2. Yarnton Band (Guy James): 176

(Indian Summer by Eric Ball)

Best Instrumentalist: (euphonium) — Hook Norton Band

Best of the Day Awards: (Saturday)

Best Percussion: Wotton-under-Edge

Best Bass Section: Wotton-under-Edge

Best Cornet: City of Bristol

Best Tenor Horn: City of Bristol

Best of the Day Awards: (Sunday)

Best Percussion: Verwood Concert Brass

Best Bass Section: Kidlington Concert Brass

Best Cornet: Kidlington Concert Brass

Best Tenor Horn: Kidlington Concert Brass

Special Awards:

Band with most players under 19: Brunel Brass Academy

Youngest Player: Edward Jury (10) of Lydney Town Band