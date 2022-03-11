New venue for new entertainment contest in Yorkshire

A new entertainment contest is going to be held at one of Yorkshire's largest live music venues — and your band can be a part of it.

A popular competition thought to have been lost by the passing of time is set to return in a rejuvenated format and at a fantastic new venue in Yorkshire.

30 years ago the Rooftop Gardens Complex in Wakefield held a popular, but short lived entertainments contest. Although it never quite managed to develop from its promising start it was always felt that it showcased a niche for a future event.

Return

Now the concept returns, and will take place at Wakefield's largest live music and entertainment centre — Venue 23.

To be held later this year, it will see four weekly heats on consecutive Tuesday evenings, with two bands from each qualifying for a Grand Final, with over £2,500 in prize money on offer.

Three of the heats will be 'Open' categories, with one (Heat 3) for Third and Fourth Section bands only.

On board

Venue 23 owner Karl Johnson told 4BR: "I remember playing for Aceprint Gawthorpe at the Rooftop Gardens and it was great. It's about time we held another series like that, so when my PR Manager approached me with the idea I jumped on board.

As one of the leading live music venues in Yorkshire it was something we are delighted to help develop an audience for."

Fantastic venue

Venue 23 will work with contest organiser Mark Wildie, who added: "This is what Yorkshire banding needs — to reach out to a new audience at a fantastic venue by providing top class brass band entertainment.

We have limited places of four bands per heat to ensure we can offer an evening of compact entertainment, and with the generous prize money on offer sponsored by local brewers HB Clarke Breweries it shows that the business and entertainment communities are behind the initiative too."

Schedule:



Heat 1: Tuesday 8th November

Heat 2: Tuesday 15th November

Heat 3 (Third & Fourth Section bands only): Tuesday 22nd November

Heat 4: Tuesday 29th November

Grand Final: Tuesday 13th December

Want to take part?

If you are interested in taking part, please email Mark at: mark@venue23.co.uk