Black Dyke to head to WMC in Kerkrade

Thew newly crowned Yorkshire Champion will look to add the World Music Contest crown to their CV later this year.

It has been confirmed that newly crowned Yorkshire Area Champion Black Dyke will compete at the Word Music Contest Championship in Kerkrade in July.

The news comes as the band was announced as taking part in a special Gala Concert on Sunday 10th July alongside Brass Band Willebroek.

Tickets for the World Music Contest Festival that takes place from the 7th to 31st July are now on sale.

Gala Concert

The 19th edition will include the Brass Band Championships on the 8th & 9th July as well as a Gala Concert featuring Black Dyke and Brass Band Willebroek at the Roda Hall on Sunday 10th July.

'The President's Own' United States Marines Band is will also perform in concert on 27th July.

"We are proud of the programme that we have put together for this 19th WMC," Artistic Director Björn Bus stated.

"Despite the corona crisis we have a broad, international field of more than 200 bands that reflects the versatility and richness of wind music. The United States Marine Band and the Black Dyke Band are among the absolute best in the world. We are therefore delighted to welcome them to Kerkrade."

The Brass Gala Concert on Sunday 10th July will feature the multi title winning combinations from England and Belgium, both of whom have also been confirmed as entrants in the main Concert Division contest, which will also feature Brass Band Schoonhoven, James Madison University Brass Band, Hauts-de-France, Immortal Brass Eternally and Valaisia Brass Band.

Further information:

In the coming weeks WMC will announce the full line-ups for the Roda Hall competitions, the theatre and the BLOW! Stage on the market square. More information and the current program can be found at www.wmc.nl