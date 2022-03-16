                 

*
banner

News

Fairlop support local and international communities

Fairlop Brass has continued to support causes close and far from home with their musical ethos.

Failop
  The band has a well established ethos of helping support its local and wider community

Wednesday, 16 March 2022

        

Fairlop Brass has enjoyed a busy start to 2022 as they prepare for their appearance at the forthcoming London & Southern Counties Regional Championships in Stevenage on the weekend.

January saw them host a successful one-day workshop with conductor Mike Fowles, whilst they also took the opportunity to support their local community with a special fund-raising concert for the Church where they rehearse.

Baking with Brass

Entitled, 'Baking with Brass' it has become a firm annual audience favourite — combining the art of brass band music making with equally successful baking skills from the church congregation.

In addition, Henry Bird (of 2019 Great British Bake-off fame) donated a 20lb three-tier chocolate cake which helped raise funds and added considerably to the waistlines of those who came along.

Musical Director Kevin Jordan told 4BR: "It's been a great way to get people in the local community together — although the first piece after the interval takes a little while to get going due to the loosening of belts!"

The concert also featured a new work by composer Nigel Bennett, who wrote the cornet solo 'Listen to the Rain', whilst the programme also featured two works from the pen of Joseph Knight, entitled, 'The Oak Leaf' and 'The Senior Service' which helped to raise over £550 for the church funds.

Good causes

Kevin added: "Over the last year or so the band has helped to raise over £4,000 for good causes, and the horrifying situation in Ukraine we have donated warm clothing to be shipped out to appropriate services to help refugees."

        

TAGS: Fairlop Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

British Army

Joint forces make Good Company

March 16 • A quintet from the British Army Band recently dropped in for a great day of music making with the children of St Michael's School Brass Ensemble and their fellow pupils.

Stannington

Fisher takes official helm at Stannington

March 16 • The musical partnership between newly crowned Yorkshire First Section champion and Sam Fisher has now been rubber stamped.

Failop

Fairlop support local and international communities

March 16 • Fairlop Brass has continued to support causes close and far from home with their musical ethos.

Wales

Welsh bands prepare for Swansea

March 16 • 35 bands will take to the stage at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea on the weekend for the Welsh Regional Championships.

What's on »

Contest: North of England Regional Championships 2022

Saturday 19 March • The Gala Theatre, 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Contest: Welsh Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Brangwyn Hall, Guldhall Road South, Swansea SA1 4PE

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1QR

Boarshurst Silver Band - Delph, Diggle, Dobcross Youth and Uppermill Bands

Saturday 19 March • Uppermill Civic Hall. Lee Street. Uppermill. Oldham OL3 6AE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hammonds Band

Sunday 20 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

March 16 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies on 3rd Cornet, 2nd Baritone and Bb Bass. Other players also welcome!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

March 16 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks percussionists, both kit and tuned. Timps available!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

March 16 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player. Other players also welcome!.

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top