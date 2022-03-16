Fairlop support local and international communities

Fairlop Brass has continued to support causes close and far from home with their musical ethos.

Fairlop Brass has enjoyed a busy start to 2022 as they prepare for their appearance at the forthcoming London & Southern Counties Regional Championships in Stevenage on the weekend.

January saw them host a successful one-day workshop with conductor Mike Fowles, whilst they also took the opportunity to support their local community with a special fund-raising concert for the Church where they rehearse.

Baking with Brass

Entitled, 'Baking with Brass' it has become a firm annual audience favourite — combining the art of brass band music making with equally successful baking skills from the church congregation.

In addition, Henry Bird (of 2019 Great British Bake-off fame) donated a 20lb three-tier chocolate cake which helped raise funds and added considerably to the waistlines of those who came along.

Musical Director Kevin Jordan told 4BR: "It's been a great way to get people in the local community together — although the first piece after the interval takes a little while to get going due to the loosening of belts!"

The concert also featured a new work by composer Nigel Bennett, who wrote the cornet solo 'Listen to the Rain', whilst the programme also featured two works from the pen of Joseph Knight, entitled, 'The Oak Leaf' and 'The Senior Service' which helped to raise over £550 for the church funds.

Good causes

Kevin added: "Over the last year or so the band has helped to raise over £4,000 for good causes, and the horrifying situation in Ukraine we have donated warm clothing to be shipped out to appropriate services to help refugees."