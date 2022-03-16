Fisher takes official helm at Stannington

The musical partnership between newly crowned Yorkshire First Section champion and Sam Fisher has now been rubber stamped.

Stannington Brass has confirmed the appointment of Sam Fisher as its permanent Musical Director.

It follows the wonderful success the partnership enjoyed at the recent Yorkshire Regional Championship in Huddersfield where they claimed the First Section title to book their place at the National Final in Cheltenham later in the year.

With extensive top level playing experience Sam currently works as a professional musician alongside his role as Safeguarding Officer with Brass Bands England.

Reflecting on the band's success he said: "I'm thrilled to be working with such a talented and committed group of musicians and look forward to seeing where this journey takes us."