Joint forces make Good Company

A quintet from the British Army Band recently dropped in for a great day of music making with the children of St Michael's School Brass Ensemble and their fellow pupils.

A quintet from the British Army Band, Tidworth joined the primary school pupils from Aldbourne in Wiltshire for a fantastic morning workshop before joining forces to give two afternoon concerts to the rest of the school, including a joint performance of the upbeat item, 'Pastime with Good Company'.

Aldbourne

The St. Michael's School Brass Ensemble is funded by the Aldbourne Band and acts as a feeder group to their Junior and Youth Bands.

The link through the school's music coordinator maintains an inclusive ethos of giving children an opportunity to learn music through playing brass instruments and to help "grow another generation of music loving children."

Inspired

MD, Janet Roe, who also takes the ensemble told 4BR: "The youngsters were so inspired by both the workshop and the privilege of playing with the musicians. The quintet totally engaged with the whole school particularly with their performance of '1,000,000 Dreams' from 'The Greatest Showman', which had the children singing along."

Janet added: "The children were excited to discover that three of the army musicians also play with the Aldbourne Band so there is a good chance they might see them again performing in the village!"