                 

*
banner

News

Joint forces make Good Company

A quintet from the British Army Band recently dropped in for a great day of music making with the children of St Michael's School Brass Ensemble and their fellow pupils.

British Army
  The joint forces provided the entertainment for school pupils

Wednesday, 16 March 2022

        

The talented young players of St. Michael's School Brass Ensemble were recently joined by some very special guests.

A quintet from the British Army Band, Tidworth joined the primary school pupils from Aldbourne in Wiltshire for a fantastic morning workshop before joining forces to give two afternoon concerts to the rest of the school, including a joint performance of the upbeat item, 'Pastime with Good Company'.

Aldbourne

The St. Michael's School Brass Ensemble is funded by the Aldbourne Band and acts as a feeder group to their Junior and Youth Bands.

The link through the school's music coordinator maintains an inclusive ethos of giving children an opportunity to learn music through playing brass instruments and to help "grow another generation of music loving children."

Inspired

MD, Janet Roe, who also takes the ensemble told 4BR: "The youngsters were so inspired by both the workshop and the privilege of playing with the musicians. The quintet totally engaged with the whole school particularly with their performance of '1,000,000 Dreams' from 'The Greatest Showman', which had the children singing along."

Janet added: "The children were excited to discover that three of the army musicians also play with the Aldbourne Band so there is a good chance they might see them again performing in the village!"

        

TAGS: British Army Brass Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

British Army

Joint forces make Good Company

March 16 • A quintet from the British Army Band recently dropped in for a great day of music making with the children of St Michael's School Brass Ensemble and their fellow pupils.

Stannington

Fisher takes official helm at Stannington

March 16 • The musical partnership between newly crowned Yorkshire First Section champion and Sam Fisher has now been rubber stamped.

Failop

Fairlop support local and international communities

March 16 • Fairlop Brass has continued to support causes close and far from home with their musical ethos.

Wales

Welsh bands prepare for Swansea

March 16 • 35 bands will take to the stage at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea on the weekend for the Welsh Regional Championships.

What's on »

Contest: North of England Regional Championships 2022

Saturday 19 March • The Gala Theatre, 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Contest: Welsh Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Brangwyn Hall, Guldhall Road South, Swansea SA1 4PE

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1QR

Boarshurst Silver Band - Delph, Diggle, Dobcross Youth and Uppermill Bands

Saturday 19 March • Uppermill Civic Hall. Lee Street. Uppermill. Oldham OL3 6AE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hammonds Band

Sunday 20 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

March 16 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies on 3rd Cornet, 2nd Baritone and Bb Bass. Other players also welcome!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

March 16 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks percussionists, both kit and tuned. Timps available!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

March 16 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player. Other players also welcome!.

Pro Cards »

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top