East Midlands Music helps to reduce carbon footprint

One music retailer is doing its bit to help save the planet...

  East Midlands Music is doing tis bit to help reduce its carbon footprint

Thursday, 17 March 2022

        

East Midlands Music Ltd has announced that it is determined to lead the way in the music retail industry to help create a greener Britain.

Company Director Dan Smith commented: "The use of plastics and its effect on the environment has never been a more prominent subject than it is today.

That is why we have removed all plastics from our postal packaging when sending out our customer's orders. This is just one of many ways we will be reducing our impact on the environment and working towards reducing our carbon footprint too."

To find out more how you can help the environment through East Midlands Music at: www.eastmidlandsmusic.com

        

