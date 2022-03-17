                 

*
banner

News

The write stuff for Cory attracts worldwide response

Four works by international composers will battle it out to become the 2022 RWCMD Cory Composition Prize winner.

Cory
  The competition attracted worldwide entries

Thursday, 17 March 2022

        

The worldwide appeal of writing for the world's number 1 ranked band has attracted entries from across the globe to be featured by Cory Band as part of their 2022 RWCMD Cory Composition Prize.

Bumper entries

Speaking about the success, MD Philip Harper told 4BR: "We had a sizeable response to the relaunch of this competition and this shortlist has been narrowed down from a bumper 35 entries.

I guess lots of people were busy creating new music during the pandemic, and in fact we had several pandemic-themed pieces."

He added: "I believe it's always important to encourage new music for our genre and there were many excellent quality entries. It was certainly a difficult decision to arrive at a final four and we want to thank all the composers that took part."

Finalists

The four finalists and their works are:

'The Tortoise and the Hare' (Ben Fuller — USA)
'Dance with the Brass Tonight' (Katerina Horka — Czech Republic)
'Aspects of the Sky' (Hans Loirs — France)
'Reminiscence' (Hendrik de Boer — The Netherlands)

The band will now set about rehearsing and performing each pieces, before revealing them all in a series of YouTube broadcasts later this year which will also feature interviews with the composers, judges and band members.

Viewer vote

Viewers will be able to vote for their favourite new piece which will be pronounced the winner.

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Mercer

Mercer & Barker head south to sound out things

March 17 • The team from Mercer & Barker are heading to Stevenage this weekend to meet old and new customers — and to create even more of an impact on the banding scene.

Cory

The write stuff for Cory attracts worldwide response

March 17 • Four works by international composers will battle it out to become the 2022 RWCMD Cory Composition Prize winner.

Signings

New signings boost Peterlee ahead of Durham

March 17 • GT Group Peterlee will take to the stage at Durham this weekend boosted by a number of new signings.

Tredeagr

Tredegar opens doors for Contest Music

March 17 • The Welsh Area champion will be holding an open rehearsal ahead of its title defence this weekend in Swansea.

What's on »

Contest: North of England Regional Championships 2022

Saturday 19 March • The Gala Theatre, 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Contest: Welsh Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Brangwyn Hall, Guldhall Road South, Swansea SA1 4PE

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1QR

Boarshurst Silver Band - Delph, Diggle, Dobcross Youth and Uppermill Bands

Saturday 19 March • Uppermill Civic Hall. Lee Street. Uppermill. Oldham OL3 6AE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hammonds Band

Sunday 20 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Croft Silver Band

March 16 • We are currently looking to complete our line up for our performance of Brassed Off in May. We are a local friendly contesting band who rehearse on a Monday and Thurs evening 8 to 10 pm at the local school. All players welcome.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

March 16 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies on 3rd Cornet, 2nd Baritone and Bb Bass. Other players also welcome!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

March 16 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks percussionists, both kit and tuned. Timps available!

Pro Cards »

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top