Buxton Brass Band Festival set for return

One of the most popular regional events in the banding calendar is set to return in May.

Buxton
  The contest has been a popular fixture on the brass band calendar,

Friday, 18 March 2022

        

The popular Buxton Brass Band Festival is to return on Sunday 15th May to its traditional home at the town's wonderful Pavilion Arts Centre.

The North West Area Brass Bands Association (NWABBA) has been determined to ensure the event returned after the enforced Covid-19 hiatus and have worked with the management to ensure that it returns to its place in the brass band calendar.

Four sections

There will be four sections of competition: Championship; First; Second; Third and Fourth with podium prize money in each of £300; £200 and £100 respectively.

Percussion will be provided, with the contest rules run in accordance with NWABBA and the British Brass Band Registry.

Assist

To assist competitors Fourth Section bands may borrow 5 players from their own section or no more than 3 players from the Third Section plus 2 from the Fourth Section.

Championship, Second and Third Section Bands may borrow up to 5 players from their own section or below.

Child Protection issues are covered by the organisers with full details provided on the entry form.

Entry forms and details:

Full details and further information about all aspects of the event can be obtained from:

Shirley Woodward
8, Mayfield Road
Marple Bridge
Stockport
Cheshire
SK6 5EE

Tel: 0161 4273670 or 07711002142
e-mail: skwnwabba@aol.com

        

