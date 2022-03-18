Experts ready to help the celebrations

The team at Rooms4groups will be ready and waiting on Monday morning to make qualification success hassle free for London and Cheltenham.

Group hotel experts and long-time brass band supporters Rooms4groups has wished all the bands competing at the London & Southern Counties, North of England and Welsh Regional Championships this weekend the best of luck as they look to book their qualification places at the National Finals in Cheltenham and London.

Delighted to help

Rooms4groups Managing Director Maria Turley-Allerton says "We love the Regional Championships and follow the news reports and live coverage on 4Barsrest.

It's always exciting to see which bands will be competing at the National Final later this year, some who return many times and some for the very first time.

Maia added: "That's why we are delighted to help with all qualifying band's hotel requirements and have hotels pre-booked and ready to go.

We will be ready first thing Monday morning, so we hope after the celebrations the first thing bands do is get in touch and let us start the hassle free process. Good luck to everyone."

Get in touch:

Specially negotiated Cheltenham and London finals hotel deals are available straight away:

All you have to do is contact rooms4groups directly at: bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk