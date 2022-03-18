Friday interview with Bastien Baumet

We talk with the French euphonium star Bastien Baumet following the news that he has decided to step away from playing with Paris Brass Band to concentrate on his burgeoning solo and educating career.

It's the Friday interview on 4Barest and we are joined by Besson artist Bastien Baumet, the outstanding euphonium soloist and until recently the solo euphonium player of Paris Brass Band.

Over the last 14 years Bastien was an integral part in the emergence of Paris in becoming one of Europe's leading elite bands — helping them to six French National titles as well as to come runner -up at the European Championships in Montreux in 2019.

Unfortunately we didn't get to hear him perform at the British Open due to the cancellation of the contest over the past two years, but his performances have been enjoyed all over the world.

Now he has taken the decision to step down from his role with Paris Brass Band and concentrate on his blossoming career as a soloist and educator.

Find out more: http://bastienbaumet.fr/en/



