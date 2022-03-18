                 

Friday interview with Bastien Baumet

We talk with the French euphonium star Bastien Baumet following the news that he has decided to step away from playing with Paris Brass Band to concentrate on his burgeoning solo and educating career.

  The French star is one of the world's leading euphonium players

Friday, 18 March 2022

        

It's the Friday interview on 4Barest and we are joined by Besson artist Bastien Baumet, the outstanding euphonium soloist and until recently the solo euphonium player of Paris Brass Band.

Over the last 14 years Bastien was an integral part in the emergence of Paris in becoming one of Europe's leading elite bands — helping them to six French National titles as well as to come runner -up at the European Championships in Montreux in 2019.

Unfortunately we didn't get to hear him perform at the British Open due to the cancellation of the contest over the past two years, but his performances have been enjoyed all over the world.

Now he has taken the decision to step down from his role with Paris Brass Band and concentrate on his blossoming career as a soloist and educator.

Find out more: http://bastienbaumet.fr/en/


        

Rooms4groups

Experts ready to help the celebrations

March 18 • The team at Rooms4groups will be ready and waiting on Monday morning to make qualification success hassle free for London and Cheltenham.

Evans

Evans presented with Lifetime Achievement Award

March 18 • The man with the greatest musical swagger in the banding world has been presented with his Lifetime Achievement Award from Brass Bands England

Buxton

Buxton Brass Band Festival set for return

March 18 • One of the most popular regional events in the banding calendar is set to return in May.

Contest: North of England Regional Championships 2022

Saturday 19 March • The Gala Theatre, 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Contest: Welsh Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Brangwyn Hall, Guldhall Road South, Swansea SA1 4PE

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1QR

Boarshurst Silver Band - Delph, Diggle, Dobcross Youth and Uppermill Bands

Saturday 19 March • Uppermill Civic Hall. Lee Street. Uppermill. Oldham OL3 6AE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hammonds Band

Sunday 20 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Bollington Brass Band

March 18 • We are looking for a front row cornet player (position negotiable) to complete the band line up. Rehearsing Thursday 8-10pm with a sensible contest and concert program. Based Nr Macclesfield and Stockport.

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

March 18 • Lofthouse 2000 (Wakefield) are currently recruiting following our 3rd section regional win and invitation to national finals. We have vacancies for Cornet (position negotiable), Trombone, Bass and Kit. Our training band also has vacancies available

Croft Silver Band

March 16 • We are currently looking to complete our line up for our performance of Brassed Off in May. We are a local friendly contesting band who rehearse on a Monday and Thurs evening 8 to 10 pm at the local school. All players welcome.

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

